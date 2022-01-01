Afterword to the Munich Conference: Russia’s Strategic Patience

This year’s Munich Security Conference was attended by leading politicians from 40 countries. Everyone tried to solve their problems.

The Americans fought for freedom and democracy around the world, targeting China and Russia. They tried to persuade the world not to work with Chinese suppliers of 5G systems, and, within the framework of the Three Seas Initiative, tried to rid Europe of cheap (but authoritarian) Russian energy, replacing them with expensive (but democratic) American ones.

The Europeans, before discussing who they should be energy-dependent on (on cheap authoritarianism or expensive democracy), wanted to know whether the Americans would protect them if something happened. Rather, they already knew that if “in case anything happened” it turns out to be a Syria, Libya, or Serbia, the US will “protect democracy” without any requests and even despite hints that they were not invited here. But if it ends up like a Russia or China, the Americans will pretend that they wanted nothing and were just passed by. But those European elites who collaborated with American globalists and globalised themselves need to get at least reassurance from Washington that everything will continue. Now this is all the more important for European globalists because their American counterparts are obviously losing the internal political struggle in the United States along with the Democratic party. Trump, who has already been blamed by globalists for NATO’s collapse and confrontation with Europe, will no longer be deterred. The Europeans need to understand if he will increase the confrontation with the EU or, after he emerged as the winner of intra-American confrontation, his European policy will become softer and the transatlantic alliance will continue.

For the current European elites, this understanding is all the more important because the alliance with the US is their last point of support in the struggle for power in the EU. The position of European globalists has long since sunk, and much stronger than that of their American brethren. “Transatlantic Solidarity”, the legend of a unified democratic world opposing authoritarian chaos, was their only domestic political argument. The United States, an alliance with them, was central to this legend. If the US is no longer an ally, not a partner, not a defender, but an opponent, then it is necessary to change foreign policy strategy, to look for new allies, and then globalist politicians and their parties, deliberately associated with the US, must leave, ceding place to others.

The Americans were not happy with their European colleagues. Traditionally, they explained that they know best how to live and that everyone else must fulfil America’s plan without question. And for those who are too smart (who ask questions) Washington has sanctions in store. This would have worked at the beginning of the naughties, perhaps even in 2010-14, but after the mass of disasters that befell US foreign policy during the last five-year, even their most loyal European allies are not satisfied with such “arguments”. They themselves would agree, but there is need to say something to the peoples.

Some of the traditional European elites are beginning to break away from the United States, which found material expression during the Munich Conference. It is not surprising that they decided to touch the weakest link in American politics – Ukraine. Especially since Kiev is waiting with fear for “Trump’s revenge” for supporting Democrats in the 2016 election and de facto solidarity with them on the issue of impeachment. As a result, several quite globalist European structures (which previously did not shun cooperation with American colleagues) suddenly, together with the Russian Council for International Affairs (also a non-profit organisation founded in accordance with the order of the President of the Russian Federation), proposed a “new plan” for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

The plan caused easy hysteria in Washington (naturally and in Kiev, but who is interested?). The formal reason is that it, you see, reflects the Russian view of the subject. It even carefully indicates the internal (civil) nature of the Ukrainian conflict. In fact, the hysterical reaction is caused by the fact that the new plan is published clearly in response to Ukraine’s threats to disavow the Minsk Agreements if they are not “modernised” in accordance with Kiev’s demands. As we said earlier, the preconditions for new negotiations in the Russia/Europe-Ukraine format, outlined by the new plan, are much worse than those recorded in Minsk.

Firstly, the main conditions of Minsk are repeated, specified, and Ukrainian wishes (such as the withdrawal of foreign troops and the transfer of the border) have disappeared from the plan in general.

Secondly, as has already been said, the conflict is without alternative defined as a civil one.

Thirdly, and this is the most important thing, if in Minsk Europe played on the side of Ukraine, then now Kiev was not invited to participate in the development of the plan at all. The persons representing Ukraine in the working group are known for their opposition (however, very moderate) to the current regime. By the way, the fact that they, for the first time in six years, were not afraid to officially make an alternative proposal is also evidence of a change in the foreign policy situation. They are opposition, but European integrators. I.e., they take a position in solidarity with the European one. Their open speech means that, at least in their view, Europe’s attitude towards Ukraine has changed dramatically. And it’s hard to disagree with them. Even the “public plan” is presented as European-Russian. Ukraine has only been invited to join it. And that once again emphasises the third-rate of Ukrainian statehood, Kiev is invited to officially adopt as a basis for negotiations a plan of “public organisations”, and after that Russia and Europe will (maybe) join it.

Nor did Russia’s turn to the East go unnoticed. Europe has a lot to think about. As long as it swings between the past and future, trying to both trade with Russia and not upset the United States, Moscow’s strategic patience is running out. Most offensive, Russia is not going to attack Europe and save Europeans from themselves. It simply unfolds to the East, bringing together its resources and local markets. This reversal was a terrible dream of the West since the era of global dominance of the British colonial empire. Western politicians of the past were able to “renounce their principles” in time to prevent the creation of a great Eastern alliance that was deadly to them. Such an alliance can destroy the West without the use of force – simply through an unlimited resource base, a huge economic advantage, and control of global trade.

The current danger is also seen, they understand the need to restructure Europe-Russia relations, even at the cost of excluding the United States (if necessary). But they act somehow infantile: one step forward, two steps back, waiting for someone to decide everything for them.

Rostislav Ishchenko

