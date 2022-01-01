Banderists Disrupted a Rally in Kharkov Defending the Russian Language

It seems that in Ukraine the president and parliament changed long ago, but on the Kharkov streets, still, like it is sung in Charles Gounod’s opera “Faust”, “Satan rules the ball there”. The Nazis act with impunity, the police do not dare to not only arrest them, but even to simply push them out of the place of their demonic activity. And here is a new example on this subject.

An attempt was made to hold a rally in support of Russian-speaking schools on January 27th at the building of the House of Soviets in Kharkov. Up to 30 people gathered at it, although on social networks the picket was announced in advance. About six dozen police officers were also on duty.

However, the initiator of the action, former deputy of the city council, leader of the city branch of “Opposition Bloc – For Life” Andrey Lesik, and his support group were not allowed to seriously show themselves. There was a verbal exchange between Lesik and the leader of Kharkov “National Corpus” Nemichev.

Eggs flew at the Russian language defenders. The posters held by supporters of bilingualism were ripped by the stormtroopers, chanting “Suitcase, train station, Russia!” and “Lesik to hell!”. At the same time, the posters held by the neo-Nazis, clearly falling under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, were not touched by anyone. The police didn’t even politely hint that breaking the law was not good.

Someone clearly not a part of the participants at the completely law-abiding rally used a gas spray. As a result, the camera operator of the Ukrainian TV channel “STB” Aleksandr Brinza, the journalist of the same TV channel Mariya Malevskaya, and a policeman were injured.

According to “suspilne.media”, the camera operator and police officer were taken away by ambulance. They have “eye burns obtained after an unknown substance was sprayed”.

The police dispersed the protesters and attackers. After that, law enforcement officers loaded the participants of the rally in defence of the Russian language on a bus and took them away. Neither witnesses nor local media reported about any of the aggressive Nazis who distuped the legal picket being detained.

The fairness of the requirement to preserve teaching in the Russian language in Kharkov is beyond doubt. And the fact that there are people willing to speak publicly for the rights of their frightened fellow compatriots is in itself magnificent.

Many will say that the opposition action turned into a modest picket instead of a crowded rally and will start to reproach Kharkov residents for their inaction. Alas, it is seen at a distance. But there are several “buts” that are clear to everyone near the event. Here they are.

Neo-Nazis, referred to by Ukrainian media as “activists”, act with absolute impunity. Those law enforcement officers who tried to reason with them have been dismissed from the authorities. However, the other side has not yet been able to complete the legal proceedings against the mob that went too far and inactive policemen.

A lot of people are simply afraid of what consequences there may be. The threat of falling under the law and then becoming the subject of a “prisoner exchange” did not disappear after the change of power. After all, even those who are acquitted for lack of evidence are thrown out of the country. And the courts in our region are still passing convictions for posts on social networks.

There is also a problem with the “Opposition Bloc – For Life” party, whose city branch is headed by Lesik. He himself honestly fights against Ukrainisation and, for example, for preserving the memory of Marshal Zhukov.

However, the regional branch of this party has recently been led by the same Igor Rainin, who, being the governor under Poroshenko, personally renamed the avenue and metro station, which were named after the glorious commander. Such was the recent decision of the top of the political force of Medvedchuk, who isn’t bothered about receiving high-ranking representatives of the Poroshenko regime in his ranks.

This is just for info:

The local Nazis and dispersed actions are not enough. They are again threatening to cancel three planned performances featuring Russian artists. On March 14th in the Palace of Students of the National Technical University “Kharkov Polytechnic Institute” the Russian comic “Glory to Komarenko” is scheduled to perform, and on March 18th in the theatre named after Shevchenko a performance “Ideal Witness” with the participation of the actress Elena Korikova, the star of the series “Poor Nastya”, was announced. And on April 8th in the same theater the performance “Two on a swing”, with the participation of Grigory Antipenko and Tatiyana Arntgolts, is scheduled.

“We categorically oppose the establishment of a precedent of ‘Crimea is Ours’ believers in Kharkov, so we have already taken the necessary legal steps. We are sure that they will work, and if not – the patriotic public will work,” stressed the militants from the organisation “Svitanok”.

This gang boasts that it has achieved a ban on four such performances. Law enforcement remained silent.

Artur Mantsevich

