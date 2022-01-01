Six years have passed since the Ukrainian Maidan, much has been forgotten, so it is not a sin to repeat it. Just not to call it a Maidan (to avoid negative associations) but square, in the “authentic” way, however the essence is exactly the same.

Citizen Tikhanovskaya without ceremony declared herself the winner of the election (the western media immediately backed her up) and suggested that Lukashenko surrender power. Lukashenko was obstinate and people came to the streets, which, however, was planned from the very beginning. From Poland (this is not interference, this is a “democracy”), the “Nexta“ Telegram channel is constantly trumpeting, calling people to riot, posting fakes about Russian special forces (a horror story from Kiev in 2014), and rocking the protest with all its might.

Crowds on the streets, fighting against law enforcement officers, Molotov cocktails are already flying at them, they have been hit by cars at least three times, fireworks are launched at them, and one particularly gifted protester tried to throw an IED, but blew himself up. Barricades, road closures, all included. The personal information of police officers is spread on social networks, also for clear purposes.

In parallel, there is a simultaneous howl from the US and Europe on the topic of “peaceful protesters” and the use of force against them. Spot 10 differences:

20.02.2014 – “Representatives of law enforcement and their collaborators used unacceptable violence against protesters in Ukraine. It is necessary to stop the path of further violence and ensure accountability for the grave human rights violations that have occurred”. This conclusion was made by the European Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muižnieks after a visit to Ukraine on February 5th-10th 2014, where he visited Kiev, Vinnytsia, Dnepropetrovsk, and Zaporozhye.

10.08.2020 – Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Ukraine, the UK, and the US called on the government of Belarus to refrain from forcibly resolving the conflict between protesters and law enforcement. “As foreign Ministers of the Lublin Triangle countries, we are deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in Belarus after the presidential election and call on the authorities to refrain from using force and release all those detained last night,” the statement reads.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Lukashenko’s pressure on Russian journalists “closed” the objective point of view of what is happening for the whole world, not only Russia. As a result, over the past 24 hours, the “Nexta” channel, supervised by the Polish secret services, has added more than 400,000 subscribers, and Durov said that Telegram has included special anti-censorship tools — so that the app remains available despite censorship. They worked as a team and you can be sure that when the protests start in Russia, they will work in the same way.

So far, Lukashenko is holding out. If he will not be able to hold on, we will get another “former” in Rostov and, in the end, reckless Russophobe in Belarus. Although frankly speaking, Lukashenko has not shown warmth to Russia in recent years, however, “dear western partners” did not count this as a plus for him.

Do you know what the worst thing about the Belarusian protest is? This is an enthusiastic young voice on the video saying “hurray, Molotov cocktails were thrown” and squeals of joy in the background. This is how happy young idiots burn their own country, dooming themselves and their children to pick strawberries in Europe. Those who do not have enough strawberries will engage in prostitution, displacing the citizens of post-Maidan Ukraine.

Sergey Kolyasnikov

