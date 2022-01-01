Five European Countries Ditched the European Convention on Human Rights

According to information that arrived from the European Parliament, the Council of Europe has received notification from five of its members that they are implementing article 15 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This article states that in the event of war or other emergency threatening the life of the nation, all the provisions of the Convention cease to act. The notification was signed by Latvia, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, and Armenia.

After the Council of Europe was informed, the authorities of these countries are no longer obliged to respect the following human rights:

Right to life;

Prohibition of torture;

Prohibition of slavery and forced labor;

Right to liberty and security of person;

Right to a fair trial;

Right to respect for private and family life;

Freedom of thought, conscience and religion;

Freedom of expression;

Freedom of assembly and association;

The right to marry;

The right to an effective remedy;

Prohibition of discrimination.

The decisions of the Human Rights Court will no longer be binding on the authorities of the above-mentioned post-Soviet countries.

It should be noted that all measures taken in Western Europe to combat the epidemic did not require the abolition of basic human rights.

It can be assumed that the authorities of the applicant countries have other goals than stopping the spread of coronavirus.

A number of democratic-minded members of the European Parliament are concerned about the attack on democracy and freedom and are collecting signatures for a letter addressed to the heads of countries and parliaments of countries that are going to abandon them.

It can be assumed that the complete rejection of human rights by these five European countries will deal a stronger blow to the European Union than the recent withdrawal of the UK from it.

Aleksandr Gaponenko

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.