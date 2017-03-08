Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

08/03/2017

The main demand of the International monetary Fund to Ukraine is the lifting of the ban on selling agricultural land and pension reform, which will result in a reduction in the number of people receiving a pension or an increase in the tax burden.

This was announced by Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman during a visit to the Vinnytsia region. He recalled that the Ukrainian authorities agreed to the demands of the IMF and signed an updated credit memorandum.

There is no discussion about a law to raise the retirement age, the Prime Minister said. “There are two key things — reform of the pension system and the turnover of land. But it needs to be introduced in the interests of the citizens of Ukraine,” said Vladimir Groysman.

He also said that the aim of reforming the pension system is the creation of fair conditions of social protection for Ukrainian pensioners.

Earlier, the Minister of Social Policy Andrey Reva said that pension reform will mean the tightening of conditions for retirement, and only those will be able to receive a pension who have the necessary contribution period. And this period will be greater. In practice, this means raising the retirement age, because those who do not have enough experience will have to work after 60 years of age.