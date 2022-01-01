In Western Ukraine a Veteran of the SS “Galicia” Division Did a Nazi Salute Whilst Accepting an Honorary State Award

In Kalush in the Ivano-Frankovsk region a solemn ceremony of awarding the veteran of the Nazi 14th Waffen SS “Galicia” Division Vasily Nakonechny took place. The 95-year-old Nazi was presented with the Knight’s Cross of the division. A video of the celebration was published online.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TQAHmusKkU&feature=youtu.be

It is seen how during the awarding he threw his hand up in a Nazi “sieg heil” greeting.

He fought in the “Galicia” Division during 1941-1944. On May 24th 2018, the deputies of the Kalush City Council decided to award him the title “Honorary Citizen of Kalush”.

