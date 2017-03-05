Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

International campaign “Stop genocide of Donbass residents” began in Rostov-on-Don at the building of the consulate of Ukraine.

“The action took place at the same time in several countries from 12:00 Moscow time, yesterday the action took place in Belgium and Germany. The representative mission of Ukraine, offices of the OSCE and the UN, and administrations of Presidents of the countries in which it passed became the place where this action was carried out,” explained the coordinator of the action in Rostov Lyubov Korsakova.

According to her, the action was also planned in Moscow, Venice, Rome, Milan, Chisinau, Bratislava, Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Sofia, Dublin, the Hague, and New York.

The action “Stop Genocide of Donbass Residents” was coordinated by the eponymous organization passed with the support of the International Union of Anti-fascists. In Rostov in front of the consulate of Ukraine about 20 people stood in a line with posters.