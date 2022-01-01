Myth Peddlers Invented a New Russophobic Falsehood

In centuries of dominance, the West has not only extended its monetary system to the world, but has also introduced an incredible number of false myths into historical science. For this purpose, it resorted to mass falsification of “historical documents”, many of which fell into scientific circulation.

Today, Western politicians are using these pseudo-documents to file claims with other countries, including Russia. At the same time, they shamelessly refer to their “scientific indisputability”. Although in order to challenge them, it is necessary to carry out an elementary examination on authenticity, which no one has ever done.

Thus, over the past few decades, we have witnessed provocations using the so-called secret protocol to the Non-Aggression Pact between Germany and the USSR from August 23rd 1939. Referring to this “protocol”, the West officially accused our country of “launching World War II”. This is despite the fact that the absence of any state examination concerning the authenticity of the “annex” to the 1939 treaty should be alarming. Especially since this “document” was presented to the public for the first time by a politically engaged person – the Vice-President of the Gorbachev Foundation Aleksandr Yakovlev. He not only represented a social organisation that received financial assistance from the West. So, even three years before, he assumed political responsibility to declare the “existence” of a “protocol”. To save face, it was not difficult for him to palm it off to public under the guise of something original.

In any legal country, such an “original” would have to undergo a thorough state examination. After all, this “document” started to be used to bring claims against our country, as well as to discriminate against Russians, in particular in the Baltics. However, this did not happen. Like how there were no examinations of many other “documents” that were without any verification recognised as “originals” and became the basis for political and legal claims against Russia.

In this situation, is it surprising that the West, feeling its impunity, churns out newer and newer fakes?

One of the latest is the “secret agreement” allegedly signed in 1920 between Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic representative Karl Radek (Karol Sobelson) and Commander-in-Chief of the German Reichswehr Hans von Seeckt. Under the terms of this “treaty”, Soviet Russia and Germany seem to have “agreed to cooperate in the restoration of their armed forces”, as well as in “pursuing a joint policy towards Poland”. The existence of this “agreement” was declared a few days ago in circumstances that are themselves reprehensible.

On December 13th 2019, the German Bundestag passed a resolution establishing a memorial in Berlin to “commemorate the victims of communist tyranny in Germany”. The development of the concept of the structure was entrusted to the Union of Associations of Victims of Communist Tyranny (UAVCT), which includes such organisations as the Community of Camp Vorkuta/Gulag of the Soviet Union, the Initiative of Victims of NKVD – Camp Toshek, the Association of Victims of Stalinism, etc. These structures represent the interests of soldiers and officers of the Wehrmacht and the Waffen SS who found themselves in Soviet captivity during the Great Patriotic War. In 1941-1945 they shot, tortured, and burned millions of Soviet civilians. The Soviet Union acted with them humanely – there was only the obligation to compensate for the damage they caused. As a result, they were attracted to work in industry and construction. Despite the fact that their work compensated only 7.3% of the damage caused by the USSR, our country, on the basis of the principle of humanity, allowed them to return to their homeland. Now they have the audacity to present themselves as “victims of Stalinism” and to demand from us “repentance” for “Stalinist totalitarianism”.

To this end, representatives of the “Association of Victims of Stalinism” declared the “existence” of the “Radek-Seeckt Agreement.” Allegedly through this treaty, Soviet Russia “pushed” Germany as early as 1920 to “militarise” and pursue “aggressive policies” towards Poland. At the same time, representatives of the “association” do not hide that “the original agreement has not been seen”. But they promise to “find it in the future”. Exactly in accordance with the scheme by which the “secret protocol” once appeared.

Unfortunately, in our society there were supporters of the thesis that “military cooperation between the USSR and Germany in the 1920s was directed against Poland and led to the emergence of the Third Reich”. In particular, the Russian segment of the Internet is filled with publications about how “the Reichswehr and the Red Army actively cooperated during the Weimar Republic“. It seems that everyone forgot that in the 1920s our country was in a state of post-war destruction. It was about her survival. In front of the military plans against Poland was the Soviet leadership?

But after all, German-Soviet cooperation was always known. Another thing is that they did not write about who pushed for this cooperation.

In the 1920s Germany was under the de facto protectorate of the Entente. Representatives of the latter controlled foreign trade, transport, and the central bank of the German Reich. The Inter-Alliance Monitoring Commission formed by them monitored the activities of the Reichswehr. Not surprisingly, Berlin was fully guided by London’s opinion on this situation. As for the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, due to the embargo imposed on our country, it could not have chosen a trading partner. It is not surprising that the main points of Soviet-German political and economic cooperation were developed at the 1921 London Conference, held under the auspices of Great Britain. Following the conference, German representative Walther Rathenau openly stated that an “international consortium” would be established, which would be brokered by Germany for the “reconstruction” of Russia.

How this “reconstruction” was carried out can be seen in the example of concessions on the territory of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. Their implementation with the participation of foreigners was initiated by Vladimir Uliyanov (Lenin) . Thus, the concession of the “Mologa” Society, established in 1923 with the participation of a number of prominent German politicians, received a lease for more than 1 million hectares of forest. These woodlands were located along the Petrograd-Rybinsk railway line. Therefore, they were easy to cut down and transport abroad. During several years of German concessionaires, the territory at their disposal was turned into a desert.

Another one of the results of the “reconstruction” program was that by 1931 the USSR had a record state debt of 1.4 billion gold rubles, 1.3 billion gold rubles of which were for Germany. At the same time, the main beneficiary of cooperation with the Soviet Union was not the German Reich. The lion’s share of German capital revenues in Russia was paid to the Entente countries in the form of reparations. From 1921 to 1931 Germany paid them 36 billion gold marks. Some of these funds ended up with the Bank of England. The Entente gave most of their countries to the United States to pay off its war debts.

But from 1931 things started to change. The USSR started to level out the imbalance in foreign trade. At the same time it started to rapidly reduce the state debt. Apparently, this is the true reason for the preparation and outbreak of a global conflict in history called World War II? Already in the summer of 1932, even before Hitler came to power, Germany approved a plan to militarise the country. At the same time, the author of this program, the head of the Reichswehr Kurt von Schleicher, did not hide for what purpose military mobilisation started. The German Reich, he said, “has unresolved territorial issues only in the East”.

Yury Gorodnenko

