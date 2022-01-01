Here you can see these same guys who “have never existed in Ukraine and still do not exist”. And for whom the most important enemy should remain Russia, whereas the local “capitulative power” should be punished if it does not obey their “slogan” to smash moskals. Yesterday in Transcarpathia, “united by war”, they went out to honour their dead “heroes” with their absolutely “innocent” attributes, so “reprehensible” in the homeland of its creators. And they recorded a collective appeal of their veterans, volunteers and patriots of Transcarpathia to Kiev’s “capitulating government”.

And it’s water off a duck’s back for them. Now online, many will be outraged that neither Europe nor other distant participants, who nurtured all this bacchanalia since many years ago, probably do not know about it, and there’s a need to inform them. There’s no need to be naive or pretend to be so to yourself and others. If we translate such information into English, we are doing it not at all for the higher ups, but for the people of those countries whose governments have had a hand in all of this, so that people no longer vote for them. Or does someone still think that those heads of states who walked around Kiev, even without going to the streets of Bandera and Shukhevych, are not aware of every Nazi March and reburial of the SS Galicia soldiers in Ukraine?

Oh, of course, sometimes, when the swastika sticks out too much, they send notes of indignation, diplomatically shaking their finger, but things are still right where they started. Why is it like that? It’s simple – the Nazis, even in a small minority, are still needed by them in Ukraine. Otherwise, if an order was given, the cleanup would be instantaneous. So no matter what you do, everything comes to the “independence” of Ukraine, and all the other internal attempts of some Ukrainian politicians looking for a way out of the situation is only the steam escaping from the whistle.

Angelina Siard

