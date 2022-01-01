Poland Sets up Crisis HQ to Respond to Putin’s Statements

A crisis team has been created in the office of the President of Poland with the participation of experts and historians who will be able to respond promptly to the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Holocaust Remembrance Forum in Israel. Also, a series of paid publications in the American and Israeli media that are supposed to present the Polish version of events of World War II is being prepared, reports Polskieradio.pl.

According to Deputy Speaker of the Polish Senate Stanislav Karchevsky, the President of Poland, by refusing to go to the Holocaust Forum, made a “correct and responsible decision”.

“We would find ourselves in a very bad situation if Mr. President sat, listened to Putin’s speech, and couldn’t say anything. Undoubtedly, Putin’s speech will contain false claims,” said Karchevsky.

