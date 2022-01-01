Pompeo Called Ukraine an American Project

Ukraine is “a project that the United States has been working on for many years”. This was stated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a speech in Berlin on November 8th.

According to him, the US is helping Ukraine to make Ukraine prosperous, less corrupt, and “capable of moving towards the West”.

“President Trump has not once, not twice, but three times provided Ukrainians with the material assistance they can protect themselves with from Russian aggression in Donbass. We are proud of this, we think it makes sense – for freedom, for Europe, for the peace and sovereignty of Ukraine,” noted the Secretary of State.

