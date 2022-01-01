Preparing for the Worst: China Sells US Government Debt Due to the Devaluation of the Dollar

The Federal Reserve’s printing press is working at full capacity: the regulator is fighting against the economic crisis by flooding the markets with cash. For the first quarter alone the monetary issue exceeded $2 trillion. The result – a $26 trillion national debt and the risk of the devaluation of the dollar. China, the second largest foreign lender to the United States, decided not to wait for the devaluation and is actively selling off American debt securities.

The printing press was launched

In the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic the Federal Reserve System took unprecedented measures: it practically nullified the key interest rate and launched a program of unlimited purchases of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities. In the first quarter over $2 trillion poured into the national economy. They had been just printed.

It is clear that the interest of speculators in the American currency sharply weakened, but the Federal Reserve has no other options than to continue reducing the rate.

Analysts at one of the world’s largest banks, Britain’s Standard Chartered, have already warned that the Federal Reserve will move to negative rates. The fact that this scenario is increasingly likely against the background of a deep and prolonged economic recession was also noted by the American bank Goldman Sachs. The Federal Reserve will make another decision on June 10th.

As Standard Chartered’s economists suggest, the federal funds rate of -0.5% to -1% will result in a significant drop in government bond yields, making it easier for Washington to service its debt. But the dollar will not benefit from this – the global deficit of the US currency will disappear, and it will inevitably fall in price.

Everything is being sold off

According to the Chinese portal Sohu, the Chinese authorities decided not to wait for the depreciation of the dollar and started selling off the US public debt.

Beijing concluded that Washington cannot solve its economic problems without the help of a printing press, so investments in American public debt are extremely risky.

Indeed, if since 2008 the US Federal Reserve has printed only about $8 trillion, then it will add $5 trillion more before the end of the 2020, with clear consequences for the exchange rate.

Last year China got rid of $110 billion in treasuries, and recently – another $10 billion. In May Washington threatened Beijing with its refusal to pay back debt obligations. According to the White House, it should be the People’s Republic of China that pays for spreading the coronavirus and concealing information about the pandemic.

Even then, the oldest English-language newspaper South China Morning Post in Hong Kong specified that China will continue dumping American securities, depending on how the situation with compensation claims develops. Now, the risks of the depreciation of the dollar, which still accounts for a significant part of Chinese reserves, have been added.

According to analysts, China’s sale of even a part of the treasury portfolio is extremely unpleasant for the US: Beijing will hit the government bond market at a time when Washington has sharply increased its issuance to finance programs to combat the pandemic and its economic consequences.

Because of the trade war with the US, China was already systematically getting rid of these securities. As a result, by June 2019 Japan claimed first place in the ranking of foreign holders of the American national debt: Tokyo has 1.12 trillion in treasuries. As the latest report from the US Treasury showed, by February the Chinese portfolio had shrunk to $1.09 trillion — from $1.32 trillion in November 2013.

In March, Russia cut its investment in US government bonds to $3.8 billion, even though it was $170 billion in 2010-2013. Moscow was one of the largest holders of treasuries. Other countries also took part in the sale. According to the Ministry of Finance, in March, the departure of foreign investors — both private and public — was unprecedented: $256 billion in treasuries had been dumped, reducing the total portfolio to $6.81 trillion.

This does not bode well for Washington, since the country’s one-and-a-half-trillion-dollar budget deficit is covered mainly by the sale of government bonds. The largest banks estimate that in 2020 the difference between government spending and revenue will reach $4 trillion — the highest since World War II.

And the balance of the Federal Reserve by the end of the coronavirus crisis, according to analysts, will swell to $10 trillion. Since all these funds are, in fact, the result of the printing press, the fleeing of investors from an unsecured currency will increase.

Nataliya Dembinskaya

