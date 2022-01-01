Putin Promised to Preserve the Concepts of “Father” and “Mother”

A wide range of issues were discussed at the meeting of the working group on amendments to the Constitution.

“I am a lawyer by basic education, but even for a lawyer it is very difficult to listen to this. As it’s saying, you will not find out without a half-can,” Vladimir Putin practically grabbed his head after the reports of the co-chairs of the working group on amendments to the Constitution.

The legal formalisation of the procedure actually turned out to be very complicated – separate decisions of the President, separation of laws on voting and the amendments themselves, timeframe and organisation, a lot of other subtleties.

“As the specialists will formulate, so I will write it,” said the president. “For me, it is not what will be written down in what articles that is important, but that the law on amendments to the Constitution come into force only after summing up the results of the All-Russian vote, and that it is the citizens of Russia who are precisely the authors of these amendments.”

Putin met with the constitutional group when it was just starting its work, and now he has invited it to Novo-Ogaryovo to see what this work has led to. As it turned out, in almost a month more than 500 amendments to the basic law were proposed and formulated. And if, by bringing together 75 different people, Putin counted on the effect of collectivism, he certainly achieved it. Even this two-hour meeting saw how different the areas represented in the group were.

“Obviously, we will not be able to include everything in the Constitution, but we should not lose anything from what is being worked out,” Putin asked.

The President supported the idea of holding a vote on a weekday.

“We agreed that it should be a working day – it is right, but only having declared it a day off,” he noted. “And I draw the government’s special attention to this, so that then this day off is not subtracted from any holidays – May or New Year.”

One of the most likely dates for the upcoming vote on the sidelines was named April 23rd.

Meanwhile, the members of the working group were in a hurry to voice their own ideas of amendments to the Constitution.

Head of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia Mikhail Shmakov proposed to separately prescribe wage indexing.

Senator Aleksey Pushkov proposed to enshrine in the Constitution the thesis of the victory of the USSR in the Second World War.

Deputy of the State Duma Olga Batalina proposed to enshrine the concepts of traditional family.

“10 years ago, no one could imagine that the words ‘mother’ and ‘father’ could be replaced by ‘parent No. 1’ and ‘parent No. 2’, which is a reality in some countries,” she said.

“Concerning ‘parent No. 1’ and ‘parent No. 2’ – as long as I am the president, we will not have such a thing, we will have father and mother,” Putin reassured everyone.

Actor and director Vladimir Mashkov proposed to separately prescribe in the Constitution a ban on alienation of Russian territories.

“We have negotiations with our partners on some issues, but I like the idea in itself,” Putin agreed. At this point somewhere far away Shinzo Abe probably started to cry.

Dr. Leonid Roshal complained that the Internet did not believe in the potential of the working group.

“It is written that the pianist Matsuyev will play the piano, and the good Dr. Roshal will give a pill to everyone,” he complained and read out his proposals written on two sheets. “It’s written that I should prescribe pill No.6 to the Constitution, so that’s what I am doing.”

The paralympian Sergey Burlakov proposed to supplement the basic law with an article on the preservation of the living natural resource of the country and on responsible treatment of animals. And without a pause he promised to give Putin a puppy.

“If it is possible, when the next litter arrives I will give you an English mastiff puppy?” he asked.

“How will we feed it, it is very big? A healthy dog,” Putin responded. “Did they guard the locks?”

“Yes, such gifts were given to kings,” confirmed Burlakov.

Working in the group benefited not only the Constitution, but also many members of this group.

“I read the Constitution,” admitted the athlete Elena Isinbayeva. “Somehow there was no reason and necessity to do this before. I found out a lot of interesting things.”

But Putin was not upset by this attitude towards the subject.

“Life has changed, and it requires a reaction, including in the basic law,” he said, summing up the meeting. “Despite criticism from the outside, the presence of all strata of society is important. If Matsuyev is an ingenious performer, and someone writes about this, then it depends on him. But he knows what representatives of his guild are thinking. Like how Dr. Roshal knows what doctors are thinking. It is very important to think about all this and to reflect it in the Constitution. Because it will unite the country.”

Dmitry Smirnov

