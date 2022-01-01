Response to Mr Morawiecki – Why the Red Amy Did Not Liberate Auschwitz Earlier

The Prime Minister of Poland published an article in “Politico”. The article is thoroughly Russophobic and false, like in fact everything that the Polish government declares now about Russia and the USSR.

This article is intended for the most prominent haters of Russia, who either did not learn history at all or were taught it by Polish textbooks. However, such a view is in demand not only in Poland, as now many are interested in the accusations against the USSR concerning the outbreak of World War II, recently even deputies from Germany noted it, which is especially remarkable. But Mr. Prime Minister (I don’t want to call this creature by their name), went even further. He said with innocent eyes that although the Red Army had liberated Auschwitz, it could have done so earlier. Quote:

And although the Red Army subsequently did liberate Auschwitz, the concentration camp could have been liberated six months earlier. In the summer of 1944, the Soviet Army stood at positions 200 miles from Auschwitz, but the offensive stopped, giving the Germans time to retreat and continue organising deportations up until January 1945. Saving Jews was never a priority for Stalin and the Red Army.

Honestly, when I first read this quote, I even froze up a little bit. I could not believe that in the 21st century, in a country that had been liberated by the Red Army and whose people had been involved in the extermination of Jews from time to time, someone would be able to write this, albeit the most notorious Russophobe. But here is what is remarkable – in terms of its meaning, this quote almost completely coincides with the statement of one famous Russian cross-eyed liberal. However, he put it a little milder, he stated that “the liberation of Jews was not Stalin’s main goal”. But I’m sure he only softened it because of cowardice. They, these guys, of course, are permitted a lot, but they still feel that the cup of patience may be overflowing. But the Prime Minister can afford to make such speeches. It’s understandable – he’s in the cabin.

But you know, I will try to respond to Mr. Prime Minister of Poland purely using his logic. It is very simple. Especially since everything I say, unlike the words of this illustrious Sir, will be true.

Well, besides Germany, the main fault lies with Poland for the fact that Auschwitz generally appeared as a death camp.

Because Poland itself hated Jews too and even took it to the official level, as the words of Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany prove. Poland is guilty because it until the last minute flirted with Nazi Germany, hoping to hit the USSR along with it. Poland is to blame for failing to provide decent resistance to Hitler. In addition to Poland, the blame lies certainly with France and Great Britain, which, as allies of Poland and promising to save it in the event of Hitler’s attack, simply spat on it and did not come to its rescue. They did not come with a military force that could destroy the Third Reich. Instead of real fighting, a simulation was made, surely hoping that after Poland fell, Hitler’s next goal would be the USSR. But the calculation was a little off, and Hitler’s next victim was France and the British expeditionary force in Dunkirk.

The Red Army’s failure to liberate Auschwitz sooner was the fault of the countries occupied by Hitler, the resistance in which was minimal, but the factories and plants worked at full capacity, equipping Hitler’s army with weapons and equipment, and the fields of which fed the bellies of German soldiers.

The fact that the Red Army could not liberate Auschwitz earlier was the fault of the Allies, who opened the Second Front only when it became finally clear that the USSR would overcome the Nazi machine. It was opened only when the main forces of the Nazis had already been ground to dust by the Red Army.

But I don’t want to blame anyone, because it’s stupid and unworthy, and because it’s to throw pearls in front of pigs and downplay the feat of Soviet soldiers, the feat of those people who saved the world. They did this not like any heroes of comic books or films made about them, but for real. Soviet soldiers paid with their blood for the world to live. And they liberated Auschwitz exactly when they were able to, having passed before this along a path that no one in the world can possibly pass. Ordinary men – Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusian, Georgians, Kyrgyz, Kazakhs – all nationalities of the Soviet Union in one structure, did as much as the rest of the world did. And now they are openly spat on in their memory, and those whose graves are scattered all over Europe are mocking. And many still don’t have graves.

What the Polish Prime Minister wrote is not only a lie. It is spitting on the memory of Soviet soldiers, and on the memory of those who died in the gas chambers of Auschwitz and then were burned in the furnaces of crematoriums. And it is no coincidence that President Duda didn’t go to Jerusalem for the 2020 Holocaust Remembrance Forum. Because he understands that he and his governmental colleagues have already said so much that, at least in Jerusalem, they cannot escape hard looks. And it is better not to meet at all those who survived the Holocaust and were saved by the Red Army. It is just fear. And it proves once again whose side the truth is on.

Michail Michailov

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.