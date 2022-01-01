Russian Speakers in Ukraine Are Allowed to Use Their Native Language Only in Their Dreams

In Ukraine, Russian speakers have so far been allowed to dream in their native language and speak on the street, if not very loud.

In recent days I have been forced to switch to the state language: when I contacted the city dispatch center; the call-center of the management company; the operators of the provider; and banks where I am served, as well as a number of supermarkets.

After asking them to speak Russian with me, I was explained by the maintenance staff with a Russian accent that they were communicating with me in accordance with the law.

In several places, when I assured that I understand their Russian, and that the articles 10 and 24 of the Constitution prohibit the infringement of people on the basis of language, they switched to Russian, but immediately after a couple of sentences again switched to Ukrainian. Moreover, apparently, modern terminology was clearly developed not by Ukrainian speakers, so I, as a Ukrainian-speaker since childhood, simply do not understand much of it.

And the Russian-speaking space, when “Servant of the People“, under the leadership of Borodyansky and Tkchenko, will develop legislation on the switching of social networks to Ukrainian, everyone will only have their apartment for their native language. And even then, only if the neighbours don’t hear it and it doesn’t bother them.

Leonid Kravchuk‘s appeal to Russian-speaking compatriots – about how Ukrainians and Russians have been building Ukraine together for centuries, living in peace, raising children, and that in the future, when they voted for the independence, they will continue with free Russia to build an independent Ukraine free of a center.

Yushchenko’s decree signed on Maidan (without a date) that when he becomes president, he will make Russian the second state language, because back then he dreamed exclusively of Russian birches.

