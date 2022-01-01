“Sell Ukrainian Land to the Americans”: The Proposal of a Pro-Maidan Economist

Ukraine must sell land along the border with Russia to American companies in order to protect its territory from the “Kremlin’s attacks”. This opinion was expressed on the air of “ObozTV” by the economist Zinoviy Svereda, commenting on the draft law on the creation of an open land market in Ukraine.

“Where there is war, there is often a desire to invest in the purchase of land, because then the land is cheaper. I would personally say – let’s sell the border territories of the Sumy and Kharkov regions to American companies as much as possible, because American troops come where there is American private property, where there is their interest,” said the economist.

According to him, the sale of land to Americans would also resolve the issue of shale gas in eastern Ukraine. Svereda noted that Ukraine should build its Mannerheim line or find partners.

“The Cossacks were always looking for Turks, Tatars, or someone else. You have to have partners to win,” he concluded.

