Super Tuesday of the Main Circus on the Planet

In Ukraine, everything is boring and predictable, the collapse and firesale are going according to plan. So let’s look again at the United States; it’s there that the main circus of the planet is now taking place. In the United (so far) States, a “super Tuesday” was held – a day when “Caucuses” (preliminary intra-party voting to select presidential candidates from the two main parties) were held in a quarter of the total number of States. There will be another “super Tuesday” later, but it involves just about 20% of the States.

But at the moment it’s not about this. And on this “super Tuesday” suddenly (really unexpectedly for everyone), Joe Biden with his shaking head wins. Before that, he was ranked fourth or fifth in all previous polls, two times behind Sanders and others. As David Markovich Gotsman used to say, “Why all of a sudden?!”.

I have two explanations, both correct and consistent (or rather, complementary). Firstly, it was forged. If someone still believes that “election fraud is not possible in the United States”, then I present to them my condolences. Brain death is fatal and incurable. Secondly, the Democratic Party establishment is doing its best a) so that Sanders (an outsider to this party) doesn’t win; b) to ram through their senile Biden. It was precisely for this purpose that Bloomberg was persuaded to withdraw his candidacy just before the super Tuesday. It is clear that people who would support the billionaire Bloomberg will now give their votes to representative of the establishment Biden. Other candidates are also dropping out of the race, also in favour of Biden.

It is obvious (to everyone except the top of the Democratic Party) that there can be no better gift for Trump than Biden’s nomination. Firstly, because grandfather is obviously senile in a severe stage (like Hillary Clinton in 2016): he publicly tries to suck the fingers of his wife, who is carelessly waving her hands; he’s talking nonsense about his mother; he even confuses which elections he is taking part in; in addition, old facts have surfaced about how Biden in his speeches often stole entire paragraphs from the speeches of other politicians (both American and British), passing them off as his own. This is an obvious brain dysfunction. Do Democrats really think this one can beat Trump? Moreover, do they indeed want this one to run the US for four years?

Let them review the old “Genesis” video for the song “Land of Confusion”. It clearly shows what the power of old senile people can lead to. Secondly, and not less important, Trump has a huge amount of compromising material on Biden, including on the “Ukrainian case”. Like Glenn Beck and Rudolph Giuliani. Trump has so far shown just a bit of the dossier, and is holding the rest until the time is right, waiting for Biden to be nominated. And then the full might of the corruption scandal is guaranteed to bring down the “Democrats”.

P.S. However, if the establishment of the Democratic Party is determined to bury its political power, then I do not intend to interfere with them (I do not have such opportunities). Otherwise they will again accuse us of “Russian interference” because of this article. Practice shows that if someone is determined to kill themselves, they can’t be stopped.

Aleksandr Rodgers

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.