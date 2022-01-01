The End of Minsk Peace

During the Paris meeting in the “Normandy format”, Zelensky made it clear that he wanted to hold elections in Donbass at the same time as local elections on the regime-controlled territory of Ukraine – in October of this year.

Experts have already questioned the realism of this plan, because there, in Paris, the Ukrainian president admitted to his inability to implement the Minsk Agreements, in particular to ensure the disengagement of troops at the contact line, and elections in Donbass are an integral part of the Minsk set of measures.

In the past two months since the Paris meeting, Kiev has not only failed to demonstrate progress in the implementation of Minsk, but has not even been able to begin the “homework” that is a condition for holding the next meeting in Berlin. But recently Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pristayko said that if elections in Donbass are not held this year, Ukraine will look for an alternative to Minsk. Finally, yesterday Aleksey Reznikov, Ukraine’s representative in the sub-group on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), formulated the concrete wishes of Kiev, which are limited to a partial revision of the Minsk Agreements. Ukraine wants the process to be reduced to the phased implementation of five points:

1) disarming the people s militia of the DPR/LPR;

2) establishing a ceasefire;

3) withdrawing illegal armed groups from the territory of Ukraine;

4) establishing Ukraine’s control over the border;

5) holding elections.

As we can see, the first four points are limited to ensuring the Ukrainian occupation of the DPR/LPR, after which Kiev is going to legitimise its power in the republics by holding elections there simultaneously with the whole of Ukraine and on general grounds without granting any autonomy (special status). In fact, it is not about correcting, but about repealing the Minsk Agreements, completely emasculating their spirit and letter, and ultimately disavowing them.

It should be said that this is precisely how the Minsk Agreements were “read” by the Poroshenko regime. However, under Poroshenko, Kiev, holding a discussion within the framework of the TCG, as well as with the help of State Department Special Representative Kurt Volker, who supported the position of Ukraine, did not question the inviolability of the Minsk Agreements themselves and did not try to blackmail anyone by finding an alternative to Minsk. Under the “peacemaker” Zelensky, Ukrainian diplomacy has gone on the offensive and is making demands that are as ambitious as they are impossible.

Any agreement is the result of compromise. The Minsk compromise was that Ukraine formally maintained sovereignty over the Donbass republics, effectively granting them the widest autonomy on the verge of independence (with its administrative structure, its security forces, and the right to its own trade, economic, and de facto foreign policy activities). The special status was supposed to guarantee the rights of the population of the republics, in exchange for which they agreed without much enthusiasm to consider themselves Ukraine, whilst, in fact, not being such.

One can, of course, say that such a compromise was more beneficial to the republics than to Ukraine. But this is not the case, as Kiev’s power became nominal only in a few districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that did not already belong to it. But Ukraine maintained full and comprehensive control over the rest of the Donbass, as well as the entire southeast. At the end of 2014/beginning of 2015, when the idea of Novorossiya was still in the air, and Kiev’s power over the southeast was disputed, it was a serious concession. So the compromise was really mutually beneficial.

A lot has changed since then. On the one hand, the power of the Kiev regime in the southeastern territories has been strengthened. On the other hand, international support for the regime has sunk: the US no longer appoints a special representative for Ukraine, and France and Germany have practically stopped making complaints about Russia and increasingly demand that Kiev comply with the Minsk Agreements. In Ukraine the president was replaced. Zelensky won an absolute majority in the election, and he can no longer be considered a dictator who seized power through violence. This formula could be applied to Poroshenko, as the elections in which he was legitimised took place after an armed coup in the face of the persecution of the opposition, whose leaders were killed, imprisoned, or went into exile.

At the same time, the LDPR is increasingly being integrated into Russia. At first it was about simple military-technical and financial-economic support for the Republics, then surviving local enterprises started to gradually integrate into Russian technological chains, Russian money started to circulate in the Republics, the government gradually start to rebuild following the model of Russian regions, republican passports appeared, and eventually the local population started to acquire Russian citizenship. To date, Donbass has gone so far away from Kiev that it is more difficult to reintegrate it even on the terms of “Minsk” than to include the Rostov region in Ukraine (the latter has no armed formations of its own that grew up in conditions of war against the Ukrainian Armed Forces).

Under such conditions, revising the Minsk Agreements is not in the interests of Ukraine. It would be appropriate for Kiev to faithfully carry out its obligations and herd international mediators, especially Russia, into a zugzwang. On the one hand, Donbass should be included in Ukraine, return at least the state border to nominal Ukrainian control, but on the other hand – it is impossible to do so. The Republics do not want to voluntarily recognise the Ukrainian government, and to coerce them by force means to start a war against their own citizens. Any course of action (whether it be refusing to return the Republics to Ukraine, or forcing it to reintegrate) would seriously hurt Russia’s international prestige.

Nevertheless, Kiev chooses a course of action that expands the space of possible decisions of the Kremlin almost to infinity. In conditions of Kiev’s sabotage of “Minsk”, any decision of Moscow will be a winning one. What is the reason for Kiev’s absolutely meaningless diplomatic attack?

Firstly, peace, even if it’s on the Minsk terms, is extremely unpopular among nationalist radicals, who make up the armed support of the regime (control of the power bloc and illegal armed groups acting as “death squads”). Extremely intellectually limited, radicals saw the meaning of their existence in war if not against Russia, then at least against the Russian citizens of Ukraine, and the conditions of Minsk were considered shameful at least because they clearly prohibited killing Russians. They were ready to put up with Poroshenko’s “peacemaking” because they knew perfectly well that there would be no peace under Poroshenko. Zelensky makes them suspicious.

At the same time, Zelensky is afraid of radicals and was not ready to use the huge popular support for their disposal. As soon as Zelensky decided to leave Avakov as Minister of the Interior, his surrender to the radicals took place. Since then, radicals have dictated the rules of the game to the president, and they want to cancel Minsk and occupy Donbass without correlating their wishes with Ukraine’s actual capabilities.

Secondly, by radicalising its position, Kiev is trying to reverse its negative foreign policy trend. Ukraine noted that the freezing of the conflict without the implementation of the Minsk agreements leads to the gradual lifting of sanctions. Some alarmists in Kiev are frightened by the beginning of the EU’s withdrawal from the sanctions this year. I think they are somewhat exaggerating the danger – although Europe is really tired of sanctions, annoyed by US policy, and looking for a way to return to normal relations with Russia, it is not as easy as it seems. The European Union’s huge political ship has enormous inertia, and it is extremely difficult to re-orientate it whilst it’s traveling at full speed. But the trend in Kiev was grasped correctly. Of course, by disavowing Minsk, Kiev risks definitively depleting Europe’s patience. However, Ukraine has no other ways of attracting attention. By continuing to freeze the conflict, Kiev is clearly losing, but radicalisation breaks the balance of Ukraine’s unfavourable position and can lead to both a win and a more likely but not inevitable loss.

Thirdly, the external factor that we used to call US pressure should be taken into account, and now it will be more correct to call it Democrat and Soros pressure. The globalists fighting Trump in the United States are interested in fuelling conflict in order to directly draw Russia into it, which in turn should limit Trump’s space for both foreign policy and domestic politics. In such a situation, any US president will be forced to support Ukraine, which means that it will be possible to put cross out Trump’s attempts at “getting along with Russia” and America’s foreign policy will become more aggressive and confrontational, which will strengthen the hawks’ position in American domestic policy.

Unlike 2014-15, the external factor is not the main factor, at least because the US itself is divided and incapable of pursuing a single foreign policy, but it exists and it is too early to discount it.

Fourthly, it is necessary to remember Zelensky himself. He is aspiring and ambitious, although completely incompetent in politics. He thought or was told that he could “defeat Putin” and be famous for centuries. Kiev believes that if the stakes are constantly raised, sooner or later the Kremlin will concede, being put before a choice: withdrawal from Donbass or military actions. In fact, Russia here has a lot of options, of which another defeat of the Ukrainian army by the corps of the People’s Republics is the most obvious, but far from being the only one. But Zelensky believes in his “star”.

Fifthly, the most important factor is the Kolomoisky one. He recently lost to Soros in a round of the fight for governance, but in the sphere of foreign policy the positions of Kolomoisky and Soros for currently united. When Zelensky first came to power, Kolomoisky tried to actively flirt with Moscow, offering full loyalty of Kiev in exchange for Russia’s support for his power over Ukraine. But no one talked to Kolomoisky’s messengers – the oligarch is too toxic to negotiate anything with him. In addition, he can offer Moscow what it doesn’t need in exchange for what it already has. Kolomoisky’s last attempt to negotiate was done during the Minsk meeting. Zelensky was instructed by him during a personal meeting with Putin to raise the issue of Kolomoisky’s readiness to cooperate. Whether or not Zelensky spoke about it, we do not know, but after Paris Kolomoisky clearly lost hope of reaching an agreement with Moscow and started to play against Russia.

Had Kolomoisky been as competent in foreign policy as he is in raiding, he would have found another course. But in this sphere he himself does not understand, and he has not acquired sensible assistants during the whole period of his violent activity. On this field he tries not to play, and if he does play, he usually loses. Due to this feature, Kolomoisky saw radicalisation as the simplest and most appropriate course. He always tries to exacerbate the situation, in order to then decide whether to give in, or, on the contrary, to increase the pressure. But foreign policy is not an information war with Pinchuk. It has its own laws and it is not always possible to go back a step or dramatically change the vector.

Hence Kolomoisky was also interested in an escalation in Donbass, thus hoping to return to the game with Russia.

In fact, there are no people in Kiev and the surrounding area who are interested in the continuation of the Minsk peace. France and Germany, fed up with serving as hostages of Ukrainian ambitions, have nothing against Minsk being disavowed by Ukraine. This removes their obligations to Kiev and allows them to carry out a political manoeuvre. Russia does not mind preserving Minsk, but it is unlikely to be able to do it alone.

The Minsk Agreements are closer to collapse than ever before. This, however, does not mean that they will necessarily be officially cancelled. Kiev can simply declare that it calls on partners to negotiate not on implementing Minsk, but on changing them, and does not consider itself bound to the existing Agreement. If this happens, war will not start the next day, but the danger of thawing the conflict in Donbass and moving it back to the hot stage will increase dramatically.

Rostislav Ishchenko

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.