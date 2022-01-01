Decommunisation and derussification are developing hand in hand

The young Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Anna Novosad is preparing “reforms” that are supposed to definitively end secondary and higher schools in the country. The once best Soviet education in the world has been crushed year after year for as long as there has been an independent government.

If in 1990 teaching was carried out in Russian in 54% of secondary educational institutions of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, by 2003 teaching in Ukrainian schools was carried out in the Russian language in less than 24%. Since the 2014 coup d’état the pace of Ukrainian education has accelerated dramatically; The extent of Ukrainian language in secondary schools reached 92% of schools (the remaining 8% are schools not only with the Russian language, but also Hungarian, Bulgarian, and Polish languages of teaching). The Ukrainian language has been brought to 95% of kindergartens.

Russian is administratively replaced by Ukrainian even where those who call themselves Ukrainians are an absolute minority (e.g. in South Bessarabia). In the same Canada that the government in Kiev likes to be equal to, even in a nightmare nobody would think to ban French, for example, in Quebec…

History has suffered in the Ukrainian education system no less than Russian. The development of “new concepts” in this domain was entrusted to the former long-term member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union [from the Perestroika days – ed], a member of the ideological commission under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine, and head of the Department of Socialist Construction of the Institute of History of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic Stanislav Kulchitsky. He compiled a number of historical myths created in the Austro-Hungarian Empire and Hitler’s Germany, and pushed them into history textbooks. Thus children started to be taught the “history of the ancient Ukrainian state”, the “heroic fight” of OUN-UPA for independence, and to talk about the “genocide of Ukrainians” in 1932-1933.

For a time the educational process still maintained classical outlines, because the programs of teaching physics, geography, and algebra were created on a Soviet basis. However, “fundamental reforms” were discussed after Maidan. Poroshenko had ideas to raise the level of Ukrainian language schools to 100%, as well as to stop studying the multiplication table and checking reading speed. With the replacement of Poroshenko with Zelensky, the process became even stronger.

Individuals from Poroshenko and Groisman‘s entourage moved to the new president’s team. The same Anna Novosad, 29-year-old Minister of Education and Science, has no pedagogical education at all. As a fellow of the Soros Foundation, she studied at Maastricht University, then participated in the Ukrainian-Canadian parliamentary program and trained in Western NGOs. She hasn’t worked in a school for even a day.

She quickly advanced in the team of Groisman-Poroshenko, in the 2019 election she won a passing place on the list of Zelensky’s party “Servants of the People” and she was immediately transferred to the chair of the Minister of Education and Science. Anecdotes speak about her literacy – even in a short Facebook post she makes a bunch of mistakes.

Recently on the “1+1” TV channel Novosad said that in Ukraine there are more teachers than necessary, especially in rural schools. Thus closure awaits some of the active schools, and teachers are looking for work. And given that in many regions villages are not provided with school buses, the number of children who give up on studying will increase.

Those who remain will be taught in a new way. Radical “specialisation” will come. Physics, biology, and geography will disappear from compulsory school subjects. Algebra and geometry in “non-core” schools will be combined into a general mathematics course with a minimum number of hours of study, and all sciences of the natural cycle will be crumpled into the course “Nature and the person”.

They will remove world history from the list of mandatory disciplines, combining it with the Ukrainian history course.

Instead of knowledge in history, geography, biology, and physics, children will receive more physical education and a new discipline – “Information Hygiene” (sounds ominous). No one in the Ministry, starting with the Minister, knows what it is, but teaching to observe “information hygiene” will start in 2020. Hitler’s associate and NSDAP Party Chief Martin Bormann said in such cases: “It is enough for them to be able to count up to 100…”

Finally, in 2020-2023 all secondary education in Ukraine will be translated into Ukrainian.

Higher schools will be “reformed”. There are now about 650 higher education institutions in the country. According to Novosad, such a number is not needed. Half of school graduates should study further in vocational schools. You ask where they’ll go after vocational schools? There is one path. Ukraine has long not been the industrial giant it once was; rocket construction, aircraft engineering, shipbuilding, and machine tool building have been practically destroyed. And a university diploma, knowledge of the solar system, and the Russian language are not needed to collect strawberries in Poland or wash toilets in Germany.

Svyatoslav Knyazev

