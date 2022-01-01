The Resignation of Medvedev’s Government Is Long Overdue

It is obvious that the resignation of Dmitry Medvedev‘s government was followed by a comprehensive failure to achieve Russia’s newest development goals, set by President Putin in the May decrees – the loss of economic growth dynamics, and stagnation of the country’s domestic social life.

Russia’s economy is not showing strong growth, as a result of which the system of external trade and economic cooperation is losing its effectiveness, and important regional integration projects, such as the Union State with Belarus, are being slowed down. The last straw could’ve been the failure to complete the “Nord Stream 2” project, which Gazprom failed to hand over on time due to pressure from American “partners”. This project was apparently discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel the other day. What conclusions were drawn by the leaders of the two countries, it remains to be guessed, but they were hardly satisfied with the results obtained at the end of 2019.

The political prerequisites for Medvedev’s resignation are long overdue.

Firstly, “liberalism is dead”. The system of distributing the national income, including from the sale of mineral resources, does not lead to an increase in the well-being of Russian citizens. The polarisation of society is growing, creating in the long run fertile ground for social resentment and unrest.

Secondly, the System failed, as Medvedev predicted, to “straighten out Trump”, because “liberalism is dead”. And the System collapses. As the well-known economist Mikhail Khazin rightly noted on the eve of Putin’s address, “Donald Trump is purposefully destroying the Bretton Woods financial model”, this same System.

“It’s been a problem since 1944. The IMF, WTO, and World Bank are controlled by global financial elites, and the issuing center is under national US control. In 2011 there was an attempt to drag the Fed to the international level, i.e., under the control of bankers, but this case ended Strauss-Kahn, and the bankers retreated. After that it became clear that they will start to have problems,” said Khazin in an interview to the Kazan version of “Business Online”.

We can predict that after Medvedev’s government leaves, problems will start with Russian bankers, and not only. The state will force large financial institutions and companies, such as Sberbank and Gazprom, to take a closer look at the needs of Russians, and the financial bloc of the government to plan treasury revenues not on the basis of projected yield of American bonds, but in the light of the prospects of growth of domestic demand for goods, thanks to an increase in the population’s purchasing power. The so-called “liberal”, but in fact rigid, monetary policy of the Russian government in the domestic economy has led to a massive outflow of capital, as well as the compression and impoverishment of the domestic market.

As Mikhail Khazin rightly notes, “today the yield of capital is negative on average around the world”. I.e., the strategy of playing with “dying” capital, which Russian state-owned banks and large corporations became interested in, became a zero sum game. It is urgent and fundamentally necessary to reverse this strategy – to invest in domestic market projects, to gasify the country, and, finally, to modernise and develop it.

“Russia will be able to launch the economy easily, but for this it is necessary to get rid of dependence on the global financial elite, which Trump has greatly weakened,” said Khazin.

Trump weakened them, Putin finishes them off. We will see who will lead the new Russian government, which ministers it will consist of, and what economic policy will be proclaimed.

Russia will face a hot political year during which the future fate of the “United Russia” party will be decided. State Duma elections, which may happened early, will be a real test for this political force.

The population counts on a “total left-wing social reversal”, which, to put it mildly, is not the strong suit of “United Russia”. Turning to the social problems of Russian families – increasing their [the number of families in general – ed] quantity, solving the problems of raising children and treating the elderly – is not a coincidence, Vladimir Putin devoted the main part of his Presidential Address to it. Obviously, the new government will be placed in the conditions of strict time trouble concerning achieving real results relation to solving these tasks, ensuring the development of Russia’s regions, rather than multiplying the number of zeros in the bank accounts of “partners”.

It can also be stated that the President of Russia clearly controls the domestic political situation in the country and, in rather alarming external conditions, has taken the leadership move that many expected from him.

