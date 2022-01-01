Do Germany’s taxpayers know that each of them interferes in Russia’s domestic politics?

The answer to the question is negative. The German taxpayer is none the wiser about their interference in Russia’s affairs, but is well aware of how Russia and the Russians maliciously interfere in the domestic politics of almost all countries, especially in the West.

Want to check? There’s nothing easier. Grab any (even the most dull) real Deutsch (we have thousands of them), in any, more or less, large city (not necessarily in Moscow) and they will lay out for you their knowledge of the issue exactly with my thesis: neither Germany nor Germans interfere, but Russia and Russians interfere, and exclusively maliciously.

Another thing is that being in Russia as a rule on a business visit, the German will delicately add that they personally agree with it, but don’t fully believe it, don’t really know much about it, and aren’t very interested, because politics is not their thing at all.

From now on, however, things are changing: Deutsche Welle published an article where everyone was named by name, up to funding schemes and almost appearances with addresses and passport data.

I do not know what came over them and what wave slapped the “German Wave”, but it is quite possible that all of these are echoes of the Duma Commission for Investigation of Interference in Russia, when materials on the media holding Deutsche Welle were sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Roskomnadzor with the recommendation of granting the status of “foreign agent”.

Let me remind you: during the summer rallies in Moscow dedicated to the Moscow City Council election, Deutsche Welle distinguished itself by direct interference in the internal Russian political process, actively covering the banned rallies and calling on the protesters with the slogan “Moscow come out!.”

We seemingly understand everything and there can be no double interpretation here, but this is why Germans are “none the wiser” about this; it is, if not a mystery, then a paradox for sure.

In general, whether there is an echo or not, but something really happened and Deutsche Welle resolved the paradox simply:

“The Heinrich Böll Foundation is one of six German political foundations represented in Russia. Offices in Moscow also have funds close to the Social Democratic Party of Germany (Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung), Die Linke (Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung), Free Democratic Party (Friedrich-Naumann-Stiftung), the Christian Democratic Union (Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung), and the Christian Social Union (Hanns-Seidel-Stiftung).

Each of the parties represented in the Bundestag works with an associated fund, which are funded by taxpayers. All these funds share the values of specific parties, but are formally independent of them. Desiderius-Erasmus-Stiftung, close to the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, does not yet have representation in Moscow.

Like think tanks, foundations contribute to political education. They publish research on political topics, support students, and invite discussions. Heads of foreign representative offices of foundations come from Germany, and local residents are recruited to work in projects, as a rule.”

P.S.: Mariya Zakharova, Official Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:

“Exactly a month ago, on October 7th 2019, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (building 1) on Smolenskaya-Sennaya square, there was a meeting between the Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Press and head of the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aleksandr Mikhaylovich Bikantov and the chief correspondent of the Moscow corporation Deutsche Welle Yury Yuryevich Resheto. The meeting was also attended by the Head of the Department of Foreign Correspondents of the Directorate of Information Programs and an employee of the same department. The meeting started at 16.00. Office 129. Tea and coffee were served. You might ask if there were cookies? Of course. We served.”

Congrats for giving a good send-off, German “partners”, your naive citizens should be grateful to you for your responsiveness to the Foreign Ministry’s cookies.

Aleksandr Dubrovsky

