Tsarev Explained Why Zelensky Has Five Simultaneous Scenarios for Solving the Donbass Problem

In the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky simultaneously approved five scenarios for the reintegration of Donbass, but their content has not yet been published. At the same time, it is stressed that Zelensky firmly declared the inadmissibility of a forceful solution to the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine, calling for taking action via exclusively political and diplomatic methods.

Former Speaker of the Parliament of Novorossiya Oleg Tsarev on the air of “NSN” suggested that such statements made by Zelensky are designed to obtain the support of the part of the Parliament of the Rada that today does not support him.

“Zelensky has a very difficult situation. He can’t even ask the questions he wants. Formally, he has a majority of votes in Parliament, but a large part of the deputies are orientated towards Soros and Petro Poroshenko. He has no guarantee he will enact a special status law. They understand that it is easier for them to vote to extend the old law. He is forced to worm his way out all the time, manoeuvring between different points of view. Therefore, all his scenarios are related to the fact that he is not sure that he will be able to push through a solution to implement the Minsk Agreements. He realised that his approval rating was falling, he had to gather those deputies who would support him. He’s not sure he can do it. As they say, politics is the art of the possible. He will try to change the Minsk Agreements or get the support of a part of the faction [parliamentarians] that is not orientated towards him. Or he will try to follow a path that will bring peace to Donbass. To what extent he has the opportunity to manoeuvre, to do what he should, and at the same time to not lose support, we will see,” he noted.

