Ukraine Demands $30 Million From the United States as Compensation for Undelivered Weapons

Ukraine demands that the United States return the $30 million it paid under at least six weapons contracts that were not fulfilled by the United States side. This was reported by BuzzFeed with reference to sources in the leadership of Ukraine and a former American official.

According to the publication, American companies postponed the implementation of five contracts for a year and one for more than a year. US President Donald Trump’s administration refuses to approve deals without explanation. It usually takes about two months for such contracts to be approved. In this regard, a former US official recommended that Ukraine search for new weapons suppliers.

Two Ukrainian officials attribute the delay in supplies to China’s plans to acquire a Ukrainian aerospace company, which was hindered by the United States. As a result, Kiev, according to BuzzFeed’s interlocutors, was held hostage to the fight between Washington and Beijing.

In the late summer of 2019, Donald Trump froze the provision of military assistance to Ukraine. The US accounts for 92% of all military-technical assistance received by Kiev.

