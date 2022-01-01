Ukraine Left the UN’s Pro-Palestine Committee

Ukraine has ceased to be a member of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

This was reported on the official Twitter page of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 6. The CEIRPP Committee deals with Palestinian issues and their repatriation, as well as the rights of the Palestinian people.

We congratulate #Ukraine for ceasing its membership in the #UN's anachronistic anti-Israeli #CEIRPP – "Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People".



We urge other committee members to follow suit. What are you still doing there??? pic.twitter.com/qco1QctCpw — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) January 6, 2020

This message from the Israeli Foreign Ministry was also posted on Twitter by the head of the Israeli diplomatic mission in Ukraine Joel Lion, who congratulated Ukraine and called on other states to follow its example.

Вітаю #Україну. Ви є прикладом для інших країн. https://t.co/ePFFUwZUDI — Joel Lion (@ambassadorlion) January 6, 2020

Yoav Bistritsky, Deputy Israeli Ambassador, also congratulated Ukraine, tagging in his post the accounts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, its speaker Ekaterina Zelenko and the Embassy of Israel in Ukraine.

The most interesting thing is that on the pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on social networks there have been no reports of a withdrawal from this UN committee, but on the website of CEIRPP Ukraine is no longer listed in the list of members of the committee.

