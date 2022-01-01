The IMF Board of Governors approved a six-year debt servicing postponement for 25 member countries. The decision was taken in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ukraine wasn’t included.

It wanted a reprieve, but…

It’s all about the land. In order to receive another tranche from the IMF, Ukraine, at the insistence of the Fund, adopted a draft law on November 13th 2019, according to which the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land will be lifted from October 1st 2020.

According to the law, individuals – citizens of Ukraine, Ukrainian legal entities, and the state will be able to buy land. But foreigners can own land only when they inherit it, and then they will be obliged to sell their allotment within a year. The ban on the acquisition of Ukrainian land by foreigners will be in force until 2024.

The trick didn’t work. The World Bank, IMF, and private creditors that prop-up Ukraine did not like the text of the law.

And so, in the wake of the debt-servicing postponement, the IMF imposed tight conditions on Ukraine – either a land law that will suit external managers, or no postponement.

Nothing can be done, Ukraine has to pay, and it doesn’t matter if Kiev has no money. It has land – rich and fruit-bearing. Quickly make changes to the land law that will suit your masters, sell it (it’s clear who you have to sell it to, I think), and you will be happy. Debts, again, will be returned to those who the land will be sold to.

That’s not what I say, it’s what your master says.

It will be necessary for Kiev to pay with the last thing it has left – land. The credit stranglehold tightened. And how well things started: Maidan, leaps, loans from the WB and the IMF, and lots of plyushka. Ahead is the bright sun of the European Union, a well-fed life, lace underwear, and eternal “panuvati” [a Ukrainian word that means “dominance” – ed].

We warned Ukraine – look, the IMF will give you money, it will give a lot, and then it will milk Ukraine to the last drop. Nope, Ukraine didn’t listen.

So the time came. A life without pants awaits – the last pair will be taken away.

We are always happy to help those who have chosen the democratic development path

Genghis Temir-Kahn (Zen Yandex)

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.