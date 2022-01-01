Ukraine Will Seek the Exclusion of Russia From the UN and UN Security Council

Russia illegally became a member of the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council because in 1991 it won a seat in that Organisation without complying with the requirements of the Charter of the United Nations, bypassing it. This was written by “ZN.UA” observer Vladimir Kravchenko in the article “Russian skeletons in the UN closet”.

As the author of the article notes, international lawyers (including Russian ones) have long drawn attention to the fact that the principle of continuity is not applicable to the Russian Federation, since a number of documents legally stipulated the termination of the existence of the USSR and the formation of the CIS. “And therefore, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the membership of this state in the UN automatically ceased. Therefore, Russia, which, unlike Ukraine and Belarus, has not been a member of the United Nations since 1945, had to undergo the procedure of accession according to Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations,” writes the observer of “ZN.UA”.

According to V. Kravchenko, in the history of the UN Russia was the only one who managed to become a member of this organisation by bypassing mandatory procedures. Including by not signing or ratifying the UN Charter. “This was a consequence of the 1991 political decision of the leaders of both the former Soviet republics and the member states of the United Nations,” writes the observer of the website.

According to the author of the article, Ukraine has the right to raise the question of the eligibility of Russia’s stay in the United Nations and the Security Council. However, today, the initiative to review the status of this organisation is practically unrealistic, both because of the policy of the current Ukrainian government, and because of the position of the main geopolitical actors.

The observer of the publication quotes the opinion of the well-known international lawyer, Professor Vladimir Vasilenko, who believes that the UN General Assembly can apply to the UN International Court of Justice with a request to give an advisory opinion on whether the UN Charter was observed when registering Russia’s membership in the Organisation and whether there are grounds for its permanent membership in the Security Council.

According to V. Vasilenko, although this decision of the UN International Court of Justice will be of an advisory nature, “in case it has a negative outcome for Russia, it will give grounds for further actions by Ukraine, other interested member states, and UN bodies.”

Miroslava Berdnik

