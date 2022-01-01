Ukraine will send a reconnaissance group of staff officers to Iraq. According to a source from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, this team will include representatives of the East and South operational commands. The officers will have to study on the ground the area of future deployment of the Ukrainian contingent as part of the NATO mission in Iraq.

In connection with the forthcoming participation of the Ukrainian military in the mission in Iraq, the combat training program was significantly changed for some UAF units. Thus, foreign military instructors place special emphasis on actions in the desert and mountainous area at the Yavorov and Shiroky Lan training grounds, which, according to a source from the MoD, will be useful in the future for the liberation of “occupied” Crimea.

It is planned to transfer more than 500 Ukrainian soldiers to Iraq in advance. This agreement was received during the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmitry Kuleba to the United States in December 2019.

On January 14th 2020 the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine plans to send 20 troops in support of the NATO mission in Iraq after the Alliance will restore its work.

Stalker Zone Note: Characteristically, the decision to return Ukrainian soldiers to Iraq was made BEFORE the crash.

gordon.ua

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.