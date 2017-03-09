

The chairman of the so-called “Donetsk regional military and civil administration” Pavel Zhebrovsky admitted on the air of one of the Ukrainian channels that the Ukrainian military uses the civilians of Avdeevka as human shields.

“If we evacuated Avdeevka during severe frosts, then, certainly, we would expose our guys who stand at the “industrial zone”. By and large, there would be a threat of capture of the “industrial zone” and Avdeevka by Russian mercenaries,” said Zhebrovsky.



“If there is no work in Avdeevka, in Mariupol, then it will lead to strong protests by locals. Those who blockade Donbass do not want to consider such consequences,” he added.