Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:15:20

09/03/2017



The objectionable to Ukrainian nationalists writer Oles Buzina, who was killed near his house in Kiev a year ago, was punished by God. This was stated by the head of the Prosvita organization Pavel Movchan at a meeting in honor of the 203rd anniversary of Taras Shevchenko’s birth, reports the correspondent of Politnavigator.

Movchan at the same time complained that in the bookstores of Ukraine the books of Buzina are still represented more widely than the creations of the “national prophet” Shevchenko.