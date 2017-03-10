Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:25:21

10/03/2017



Patriots of “independent” Ukraine continue to shock the world with their wild, medieval projects. At the beginning of March, “activists” announced the release of a new edition of the “deck of death” — playing cards with portraits of the “enemies of Ukraine”.

“It is free for the military in the ATO, others can order them. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of ‘sunflower seeds’ of 308 and 338 caliber for snipers in the ATO,” promised the enterprising “patriots”.



The “deck of death” includes military personnel and politicians of the LDPR who Nazis see as targets for snipers of the punisher corpus of the UAF and terrorist groups.

Included in the “firing list”, in particular, are the independent British journalist Graham Phillips, the war correspondent of “КP.ru” Dmitry Steshin, the Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, and other celebrated personalities who distinguish themselves by their active position concerning the self-determination of the Republics of Donbass.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also on the list appeared those officials of the LDPR who their Ukrainian colleagues held negotiations with in the capital of Belarus, for example, the permanent representative of the DPR at negotiations in Minsk Denis Pushilin and his colleague from LPR Vladislav Deynego.



The Kiev authorities so far did not comment on the appeals for terrorism coming from the territory controlled by them.

The “international civilized community” also didn’t express its position in regards to this.