Who Is Curating the “Pigeon Maidan” in Khabarovsk?

Instead of a duck, the protest symbol is now a pigeon. Street actions with pigeon feeding covered the whole of Russia.

If we look closely at the reports about any modern protests, you will immediately notice their good organisation.

There are always leaders of street unrest in the crowd. As a rule, they are distinguished by a red shirt, jacket, hat, or scarf. They show where to go, determine the themes of the posters, and are the first to start voicing “chants”, supporting the emotions of the crowd.

Among the leaders of “popular protests” there are sincere people, but they are led by professional revolutionaries, which they often do not even know.

(Rally in support of Sergey Furgal. Live broadcast from Khabarovsk. July 25th.)

Activists from Navalny‘s headquarters in Khabarovsk provide detailed coverage of well-organised and financed actions.

A girl in red holds a microphone. The emotional blonde shouts:

“Putin must leave the Kremlin by September 1st”!

Her emotions are fuelled by specially selected speakers:

“Moscow can be renamed Furgalovsk, because Furgal raised the whole of Russia to fight for freedom!”

“The whole world can hear us!”

“We are the power here!”

“I/We are Furgal” chants and t-shirts are prepared for all activists.

The coordinator of Navalny’s headquarters with a nickname and crosses of Maidan.

Rally in support of Sergey Furgal. Live broadcast from Khabarovsk. Video of Aleksey Vorsin’s speech. July 25th.

After the failure of the “Bolotnaya“ protests in Moscow, professional revolutionaries, sponsored by those interested in regime change in Russia, bet on regions where separatist movements were strong in the 90s.

In the Far East, the Far Eastern Republic (FER) was established in 1918 (April 6th 1920 – November 15th 1922) — an independent democratic state with a capitalist economy, which was incorporated into the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic at the end of the civil war.

Fearing the strengthening of the position of Soviet Russia in Primorye, the Japanese interventionists and white guards on May 26th 1921, by way of a coup, brought to power in Vladivostok the Provisional Amur government, consisting of members of the white movement and representatives of non-socialist parties.

In February 1922, the people’s revolutionary army of the FER, under the command of Vasily Blyukher, launched a counteroffensive and, in cooperation with partisan detachments, inflicted crushing blows on the white guards. On February 12th 1922, the white units of General Viktorin Molchanov were defeated by the FER people’s revolutionary army under the command of Vasily Blyukher at the Volochayevka station. On February 14th, Khabarovsk was occupied.

The white guards retreated behind the neutral zone under the cover of Japanese troops. In September 1922, they unsuccessfully tried to go on the offensive, but were again defeated.

Aleksey Romanov

Among the professional revolutionaries in Khabarovsk, Aleksey Romanov, a former local journalist who emigrated to “democratic Georgia”, became prominent. From there, he brought a new symbol of the Russian Maidan: a bird of protest – pigeon.

Romanov is a representative of the non-governmental organisation “Free Russia Foundation”.

Like Khodorkovsky from London, he runs a YouTube channel where he posts reports about “Putin’s rashka” [pejorative expression for “Russia” – ed] and about his dream, which allegedly coincides with the hopes of the Russian people — “to be free from the Putin regime”.

Since 2016, Aleksey Romanov and his family have been living in Georgia, where he has requested political asylum.

He spoke about his choice of country in an interview:

“Every normal person in Russia thinks about leaving. And for a long time. You can’t help but see where the country is going. We first started discussing our emigration, I think, after Bolotnaya Street. And after Crimea and Donbass, there was no doubt. But where to go? How? What to do there? … We suddenly clearly realised that they would come if not for us, then certainly for our children. And here there is no time for reflection, here it is necessary to act. The fact is that Fyodor and Philip, as politically savvy boys, were constantly arguing with their teachers and peers about two theses — who is Putin and who owns Crimea.”

The “victims of the regime” – the Romanov family, chose a “European country” – Georgia. Why?

“There are no visas, there is democracy. And there is no such difficult attitude to Russians that, they say, can be encountered in Ukraine. And the food, of course! What Russian doesn’t like Georgian cuisine! What’s next – and figs it knows! Here for a while. We have rented a house in Tbilisi, we invite guests, we are getting used to it. I need to get my channel back up and running as soon as possible — this move has put it on hold for three months. And then we’ll see. If we get used to it, we’ll stay. In theory, Georgian migration legislation is quite liberal. Let’s check it out. And if Georgia doesn’t suit us, or we don’t suit Georgia, we will think where to go next. As for Russia, I promised the boys that we would definitely go through our country again from one end to the other and visit their native Khabarovsk. But only when Russia becomes a ‘decent country’. Now we need to think of something to make it that way as soon as possible.

The most powerful protest since Bolotnaya. In Moscow, this would be a million people. Tens of thousands took to the streets of rebellious Khabarovsk in support of the arrested Governor Furgal . People blocked the city centre. Everything they think about Putin, they told him from the porch of the local white house. There is no place for Putin in this city anymore. I was there. I saw it all with my own eyes. You should too. Freedom To Furgal! Moscow, rise up! Putin is a thief!”

Aleksey Romanov made this entry for his “Big report on the most powerful protest since Bolotnaya…” on YouTube.

The report was published with pleasure by an Armenian news channel, which described the Russian journalist as a professional revolutionary.

“Russian journalist Aleksey Romanov, widely known to the Armenian audience for his vivid reports from Yerevan during the days of the Velvet Revolution in 2018, has prepared an interesting video about the events in the Russian regional centre in the Far East – Khabarovsk”․

On July 31st 2020, a court in Khabarovsk arrested the “blogger Alexey Romanov, who covered rallies in Khabarovsk on his YouTube channel,” for seven days. This is how “RBK” highlights the personality of a professional organiser of colour revolutions, publishing a comment made by the lawyer of “Pravozashchity Otkrytki” Vitaly Tykhta.

“Administrative arrest was applied to him for seven days. We will appeal it,” said Tykhta.

The provocateur was detained under the article on violation of the procedure for organising or holding an assembly, demonstration, march, or picketing (article 20.2 of the Administrative Code).

Enemy media

BBC journalist Pyotr Kozlov actively participates in the protests.

At the same time, as is known, the British media corporation has allocated 26.6 billion rubles for world broadcasting this and next year, having decided to strengthen its presence in the Russian market.

The Khabarovsk protests are covered by the correspondent of the pro-American media project “Sibir.Realii”, which is related to “Radio Svoboda“ and receives foreign funding and is recognised as a foreign agent.

In the Khabarovsk protests, in the person of Evgeniya Kotlyar, the channel “Current Time” is present. It is also included in the register of mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent.

“Current Time” is a TV channel created by “RFE/RL” with the participation of “Voice of America”. RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) is an independent, non-profit media corporation funded by congressional grants through the Agency for Global Media (USAGM) – representatives of the American government, including the head of the broadcasting board of governors.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky – organiser and sponsor of “pigeon maidan”

The headquarters of the “Open Russia” movement are working with the goal of a coup in all major cities of Russia.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky closely monitors the activity of his people, as he claims, for 10 hours a day.

Опыт Хабаровска нуждается в распространении, а протестующие в поддержке. pic.twitter.com/ifzwAaN59M — Ходорковский Михаил (@mich261213) July 25, 2020

The main task of the oligarch is to return Russia to the 90s that were happy for him, but in order to do this, there is a need to overthrow Putin, and all the “political exiles” from London will be able to return home.

The young man with long hair is more radical

Once again, we see that the microphone for the woman is held by an activist in a red shirt.

The young man with long hair is more radical. He is convinced that peaceful protests will not help: we need to go and take the “Reichstag” (the White House in Khabarovsk) by storm, “like in the French revolution”.

He calls for a bourgeois revolution against the “Soviet” Putin regime. Khodorkovsky is convinced that the experience of Khabarovsk should be extended to Moscow.

And Khabarovsk received the support of Khodorkovsky. He sent “his guys” there, as he himself notified on his networks. It is possible that he reports to his puppeteers about the work.

The people of Khodorkovsky in Khabarovsk

Andrey Pivovarov, Executive Director of “Open Russia” since 2019 after its reorganisation, Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s right-hand man, a member of the PARNAS party, lives in Saint Petersburg. One of the coordinators of the “NO” [to constitution amendments – ed] public campaign. After the closure of the organisation, “Open Russia” acts as a public association without registration, established in accordance with Federal law No. 82-FZ.

Denis Ibragimov, coordinator of “Open Russia” from Chelyabinsk.

Tatiyana Usmanova, coordinator for Moscow of the “United Democrats” movement, has been working on “Open Russia” projects since 2017.

Aleksandr Kynev, political scientist, candidate of political science, associate professor of the political science department at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Higher School of Economics, has been a guest expert on “Echo of Moscow“ radio since 2007, and head of the analytical department of the “GOLOS” association for the protection of voters’ rights since 2006-2012.

Sergey Naumov, coordinator of the regional branch of “Open Russia” in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Dmitry Nizovtsev, host of the program “Navalny Live”.

Ivan Volkov and Mikhail Khudoyan, “Committee for Saving the Public Garden” from Ekaterinburg. Recall that the purpose of the Committee is to organise street protests and Maidan moods in the city. The Committee is parasitic on the trend of protests against development and is overseen by Vladislav Postnikov, regional head of “Open Russia”. The Committee is supported by Leonid Volkov, Irina Skachkova, Rinat Nizamov, Evgeny Roizman, Konstantin Kiselev, Dmitry Golovin, and other oppositionists.

Andrey Pivovarov:

“This has not been just a regional process for a long time, it has reached the federal level, it is a process against the policy of the federal centre. The most valuable thing is the slogan: ‘country, rise up, Putin is a thief, go away’. We are all focusing on Khabarovsk today. Russia is waking up from the Far East.”

White Maidan

Tatyana Usmanova (“Open Russia”):

“My great-great-grandmother’s brother was the last pre-revolutionary head of the city of Khabarovsk. So I feel that I have the right to come here whenever I want and speak out about what is happening in the city.

There are two Plyusnin brick houses in the city – one residential building and the second — a trading house. I was there today — both absolutely terribly restored and splashed with a new soulless brick.

The Plyusnins were millionaires, and in Soviet times, disgusting quasi-historical brochures were published, in which they were called ‘fat cats’ and ‘fatly rich’. In the same way, now the Kremlin’s Telegram channels write nasty things, making up for me why I came to the city.

In my family there were merchants, churchwardens, and owners of sawmills and factories for the production of cigarette cases. One of the Plyusnins was an ardent Tolstoyan and opened a library and a huge vegetarian canteen in the city.

All this collapsed in 1917, when a group of crooks and robbers seized power in the country. Some of the ancestors managed to escape, many did not. Everything that had been profiting for centuries collapsed. It is difficult to say who I hate more than ‘red’ and who I respect more than ‘white’.

I really want everything to be good for Khabarovsk residents, so that they live in a rich city and that these unintelligent comrades who run the city, the region, and the entire country are forgotten like a terrible nightmare.”

(In the photo on the left: Tatyana Usmanova and political scientist Aleksandr Kynev. They arrived in Khabarovsk to participate in the protests.)

“I go out of the house, some kind of surveillance is behind me. A man in a black mask walks around, calls someone. I approached and said: ‘Listen, why are you following me? It’s such nonsense all day today as I arrived.’ He snatched my phone out of my hands, threw it, tried to run away with it, I started to catch up with him, and he started to beat me up. Another second ran up – apparently, some kind of Ministry of Internal Affairs employee. This one started to fight me. The second one started pushing from the back,” said Naumov to Khodorkovsky’s media.

The activist reported bruises and abrasions, as well as a split lip. He also had his phone and glasses broken.

Support from Ekaterinburg

From Ekaterinburg to Novosibirsk, “Open Russia” sent “professional malcontents” Ivan Volkov and his assistant Mikhail Khudoyan, representing the “Committee for Saving the Public Garden”.

Recall that the purpose of the Committee is to organize street protests and Maidan moods in the city. The Committee is parasitic on the trend of protests against development and is overseen by Vladislav Postnikov, regional head of “Open Russia”.

The Committee is supported by Leonid Volkov, Irina Skachkova, Rinat Nizamov, Evgeny Roizman, Konstantin Kiselev, Dmitry Golovin, and other oppositionists.

Ivan Volkov, born in 1978, is a lawyer, managing partner of the company “YURLIGA”, Chairman of the Sverdlovsk regional branch of the national conservative party “all-Russian People’s Union” of S. N. Baburin.

In recent years, Ivan Volkov has relied on sharply oppositional rhetoric and enlisted the support of “Open Russia”. Volkov also participated in the creation of the political movement “Will of the People”, which chose the clenched fist as the basis for its logo. It is well known that this symbol was used in youth protest movements that played a key role in the colour revolutions produced by the US State Department.

Volkov actively incites local protests in Russia, whether in Ekaterinburg, Vladikavkaz, or Khabarovsk.



Ivan Volkov: Ekaterinburg will support Khabarovsk.

Federal TV channel Krik-TV supports the protests

The channel’s capabilities are huge. It is one of the top 10 news channels in Russia, according to Yandex.Efir.

It is presented on all types of airwaves – digitally in the Sverdlovsk and Novosibirsk regions, and a number of other regions, satellite broadcasting (Ekspress-AT1) – from the Near East to the Far East, on the networks of cable operators (throughout the CIS), as well as mobile platforms.

Around-the-clock news from Russia, CIS, and other countries. Analytical programs about politics, economy, culture, sports, and life. 122 own and partner offices in Russia and around the world.

It actively covers protest moods in order to spread them, and enjoys great authority in Ukraine and in a number of countries to discredit the Russian central and local authorities.

Promotional campaign “feed the pigeons” in Ekaterinburg

On July 25th 2020, several people were detained in Ekaterinburg on 1905 Square who went on a picket in support of residents of Khabarovsk, who were protesting because of the detention of former Governor Sergey Furgal.

This was announced on Facebook by Vladislav Postnikov, coordinator of “Open Russia” in Ekaterinburg. The detainees were taken to the police department No. 9.

Among them, the “Open Russia” activist Aleksandr Klikunov and Anna Vostrikova.

(At the police department, the detainees were fingerprinted. All those detained were released without reports being drawn up.)

Екатеринбург сегодня. Долларовые провокаторы вышли «за Хабаровск». Один из них, подогнавший авто с плакатом, задержан.



Организаторы неизвестны, участники говорят, что просто «прочитали в соцсетях», либо ссылаются на «левые организации». pic.twitter.com/vCouMMrulc — Проект “Мягкая сила” (@myagkaya_sila) August 1, 2020

On August 1st 2020, activists in Ekaterinburg again held a campaign “in support of Khabarovsk”. This time, there were also some detentions. Sergey Zykov, a well-known associate professor and provocateur from the “Ekaterinburg — for freedom” group, took part in the action.

A little behind what was happening, the best friend of the American Consul in Ekaterinburg journalist Dmitry Kolesev was seen with a laptop. At the beginning of the year, Dmitry flew to Washington in order to pump the program of the US State Department, and recently he took part in a strange picket in support of Safronov, suspected of treason, at the entrance to the FSB Directorate for the Sverdlovsk Region.

It is noteworthy that all the individuals described above did not know anything about Khabarovsk yesterday, and they did not personally care about it. They also, by a strange coincidence, previously demanded that President Vladimir Putin arrest “crooks and thieves” in power. There is a real case – they are again against.

It is obvious that the provocateurs who came to Khabarovsk are professional protestors against no matter what. In our opinion, either a traitor or a fool can support them.

Ilya Belous

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram



WhatsApp





Email

Print



Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.