Moldavian candidates for training shouldn’t have relatives in Russia

The “Moldavian Vedomosti” newspaper continues to monitor the strengthening of relations between Moldova and NATO.

“Next week in Chisinau a group of English servicemen from the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) will arrive there. In Moldova they will give classes for younger officer and non-commissioned officers in the Alexandru cel Bun Military Academy and also at the Bulboaca training ground, which is in close proximity to Transnistria,” reports the newspaper.

According to the agency, 30 Moldovan soldiers were selected for training with English instructors. The selection was very strict – it is necessary to be fluent in English, not to have relatives in Russia (a mandatory requirement from the British side), and to have experience in participating in peacekeeping operations or in international military exercises.

British experts from the Czech office of the British Military Advisory Training Team, “which is located in the city of Vyškov and specialises in Eastern European countries”, will arrive to Chisinau.

“Moldavian Vedomosti” assumes that the experts of BMATT coordinate their activity with British military intelligence. However, it is unlikely that the arriving English instructors will be involved in reconnaissance in Chisinau, notes the agency. Most likely, the training of younger officer and non-commissioned officers (“junior command and leadership training” and “peace support operation training course” program) will be their task.

“The training plans of Moldovan servicemen are not particularly hidden: course graduates are prepared to participate in peacekeeping operations on the Balkan Peninsula and in Afghanistan, where Moldovan specialists are on a semi-legal basis. A qualifying stage will be held on the territory of Moldova, after which 30 servicemen will go to the training center in Vyškov. In the Czech Republic, the total number of students exceeds 300, who represent more than 10 countries in Eastern Europe and North Africa. Tellingly, all the states involved in the project had previously either been part of the USSR or had built socialism in their independent but Moscow-allied entities,” writes the author of the article Aleksandr Medvedev.

After training in the Czech Republic, 3-4 weeks practice in the ranks of any NATO peacekeeping operation await the Moldavian military men. And especially distinguished ones will be sent to serve in their structures, which are located around the world, the author writes.

He notes that recently, work is underway to unify the military documents of Moldova “in accordance with generally accepted standards in the West”: the Moldovan military is taught to draw up documents in classical English in their “coordinate system”. Consequently, Moldova is one step closer to NATO.

“Let’s not draw conclusions and to try to characterise these processes from the military point of view, we will note only that most residents of Moldova still oppose the expansion of cooperation with the western military bloc. And in conclusion, an amusing nuance: representatives of BMATT on Twitter mixed up the Moldavian flag with the Kazakh one, which is quite explainable – the specialists of the British organisation practically at the same time will visit these former Soviet republics. And it doesn’t matter much to John Smith where to go,” writes “Moldavian Vedomosti”, drawing a conclusion.

It would seem that the neutral status of the country, which the president of Moldova Igor Dodon speaks a lot about, by default has to ensure the refusal of the state not only to directly participate in military block, but also to indirectly participate. However, the world became “hybrid” for a long time, and NATO very quietly bends its line in a conditionally neutral state through direct influence on the army of Moldova, including the participation of the Moldavian military in frankly anti-Russian exercises like Rapid Trident and any training where, as it turned out, take not all but only those who don’t have Russia relatives! Dodon’s voters and the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova can’t be pleased about such rapprochement with NATO, and how long it will be possible to camouflage the true situation with words from high podiums, it is difficult to say. But one thing is clear: it can’t go on forever.

