Why Did Liberal Half-Wits and Pseudo-Patriots Suddenly Become so Worried About Russia’s Gold?

An amazing thing: a wave of articles in the media and on different websites about Russia selling gold! So, she always traded it! There is a schedule:

In recent years – except 2018/19, the volume of exports has varied from 30 to 50 tons. All other gold was bought by the Central Bank and Banks of the Russian Federation. In 2018 they bought almost all produced gold, and in 2019 the Central Bank of the Russian Federation sharply reduced purchases, as its volume in the International Reserves exceeded 20%, but its “daughters”, on the contrary, increased. And yet – “according to rumours” – 114 tons of gold went to the West. I found no confirmation of this in the FCS summary, and therefore concluded that the gold had been sold, that it was stored either in London or in Switzerland at the “daughters” of the Central Bank. You never know if it’s decided to not return 40 tonnes of Venezuela’s gold in London…

But in the FCS report on the commodity structure of exports for January-February 2020 the line “Precious stones, precious metals, and products from them” in the amount of $2.942 billion appeared. I didn’t bother to find out how much gold, palladium with platinum, and uncut diamonds/cut diamonds – what difference does it make? But $2.942 billion will be useful for importing the machines and equipment we need.

Now who will explain to me why there is hysteria in the camp of liberals and pseudo patriots?

Ps. Alrosa alone sold $751.4 million worth of uncut and cut diamonds in January-February.

Vem

