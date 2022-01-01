Wikipedia Started Removing Photos of the Liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army

The American website Wikipedia proposes to remove archival images of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz by the Red Army.

The first to draw attention to such an initiative was the journalist from Lithuania Vladimir Vodo. He wrote about this on January 29th on his Facebook page:

Aunt Wiki is cleaning up archival photographs documenting the liberation of prisoners of Auschwitz in January 1945 by Soviet soldiers. Something like that …

Vodo attached several screenshots of the Auschwitz page in Wikipedia, where it is written in a red box:

“This media file has been designated for deletion since January 13th 2020.”

The link leads to the page “Requests for removal/Auschwitz – liberation film”. The administrator of the site has so far identified two parts of the Soviet documentary and 6 pictures for removal with the following captions: “Auschwitz. It was liberated in January 1945”, “Child_survivors_of_Auschwitz”, “Gas Chamber in the main camp of Auschwitz immediately after liberation”, “Liberated surviving prisoners of Auschwitz concentration camp are taken out of the camp”, “Liberated children of Auschwitz”, and “Soviet soldiers communicate with children freed from Auschwitz”. At the same time there is a note: “Perhaps there are other files that I could not find.”

“I don’t think the liberation film Auschwitz (claimed to be in the public domain) and its screenshots are in the public domain in the United States. Since works (pen) are copyrighted by URAA, these files must be deleted and restored in 2041 (95 years after liberation),” says the administrator.

EA Daily

Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.