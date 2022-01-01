Zelensky Accused the USSR of Unleashing World War II and the Holocaust

Ukraine is in solidarity with Poland that the Soviet Union is guilty of the outbreak of World War II and the Holocaust.

This was stated on January 27th by the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a briefing after a meeting with his Polish colleague Andrzej Duda during a visit to Warsaw.

“Poland and the Polish people were the first to feel the collusion of totalitarian regimes. This led to the outbreak of World War II and allowed the Nazis to launch a deadly Holocaust flywheel,” he said.

According to Zelensky, today all democratic states need to unite their efforts. “Europe and the world have no right to remain silent today, as they did in 1939. Europe and the world have no right to indifference and inactivity. Only the cohesion of the world will be able to fight any aggression and save humanity from new suffering,” said Zelensky.

He also stated that the parties “managed to reduce the degree of emotions relative to the common past”. Thus, the Ukrainian side lifted the moratorium on search operations. Polish experts carried out the first excavations in Lvov region. The next step will be the restoration by the Polish side of the damaged grave at the Jasna Góra Monastery and its protection.

“From now on in our relations we focus on what unites us. For example, the Battle of Warsaw, whose centenary is celebrated in August. We plan to hold a number of common events. One of them will be the visit of Mr. President Duda to Ukraine,” said Zelensky.

The well-known military officer Aleksandr Kots, commenting on Zelensky’s statement, wrote on his Telegram channel that “Poroshenko is now watching TV with his mouth open.”

“Zelensky has completely lost his mind:

‘Poland and the Polish people were the first to feel the collusion of totalitarian regimes. This led to the outbreak of World War II and allowed the Nazis to launch a deadly Holocaust flywheel‘

I.e., he blamed the USSR for the holocaust. Poroshenko is now watching TV with this mouth open: ‘Well, it was possible to do it like that?'”

