Zelensky Called Putin

Apparently, in Kiev, and not just anywhere in Kiev, but in the presidential office, and not just anyone, but Zelensky himself believed in the omnipotence of Andrey Ermak, who is allegedly capable, thanks to personal friendship with Dmitry Kozak (interesting, and Kozak knows whom he is friends with?) to force Putin to abandon the Minsk Agreements in favour of the Ukrainian plan to strangle Donbass by October.

Otherwise, it is difficult for me to explain Zelensky’s call to Putin to discuss the subject of a Berlin meeting in the Normandy format and, in order to distract the eyes, the problem of exchanging held persons [PoWs – ed].

Zelensky is certainly not God’s gift as an intellectual, but still not a complete idiot and not mentally retarded with an official certificate, like some other major political figures in Ukraine. He should remember that at the meeting in Paris it was clearly stated (and this was the common position of Putin, Merkel, and Macron) that the Berlin meeting would take place only if and after Ukraine carried out its homework given in Paris – to implement the Minsk Agreements.

Ukraine has not only failed to comply with anything, but has quite officially stated that if its proposal to “modernise” the Minsk Agreements is not adopted and implemented before April, it will in principle no longer consider itself bound by these agreements. It is logical that Putin, having heard questions from Zelensky about the Berlin meeting, asked a counter-question – is Ukraine in principle going to implement the Minsk Agreements, and if not, then what does it intend to do in general.

The first part of the question is formal. Kiev has proved conclusively in five years, under two presidents and three prime ministers, that it does not intend to do anything. But the second part is also of interest to me. Purely out of love for art. My beggarly imagination simply cannot imagine what Ukraine will do after it itself disavows the Minsk Agreements. Will it launch an offensive on Donbass? On Crimea? Or, to avoid being petty, go straight to Moscow? Ukraine has a lot of superfluous people and equipment? Disposal capacity falls short? Zelensky wants to know in practice if Putin’s warning to Poroshenko in 2018 that there will not be a Minsk 3 (accompanied by a very transparent hint of the need to think about the fate of Ukraine and his personal one before committing reckless acts) is still valid?

Apparently, not only me, but also Putin’s imagination was not enough to imagine what a team of clowns was planning to do after their declared potential rejection of the Minsk Agreements. After that, it will become almost impossible for the UAF to even shell the cities of Donbass. Along with the Minsk Agreements, the ceasefire envisaged by it will cease to apply. After that it will be possible to respond to every shell fired at Donbass calmly with the massive suppression of the Ukrainian army’s fire points. In Idlib the militants also periodically fired at Assad’s troops. Now they don’t know where to run or where to hide. And they, by the way, were protected by the Turks, with which Russia has no reason to definitively quarrel. But the Turks also got. In general, somehow it has been historically so that everyone to whom Russia provides assistance (even humanitarian) suddenly learns to shoot perfectly well from the most modern artillery systems (where do they find them?), with the first salvo covering any target (wherever it hides).

So I understand Putin well. In his place, I would also ask how Zelensky is going to continue to live. Since he called anyway.

The Kremlin press service very diplomatically, I would even say tolerantly (gently, but irrevocably), noted that, due to the approaching 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, during the telephone conversation Zelensky was also informed about Russia’s special attention to an adequate assessment of the contribution of the peoples of the USSR to the victory over Nazi Germany and to the inadmissibility of distorting the historical truth. Let’s agree, in this case Putin can be understood. It is necessary to explain somehow to the Kiev joker that if he decides to teach the Jerusalem trick to Moscow – he will arrive at the Victory Day celebration, but will not appear at the event, and will go, for example, to the Tretyakov, inspired by the high art of Russian artists – then he can simply be lost in a huge (the size of five Kiev’s) metropolis, and will never again tell the grateful Poles how the USSR “provoked” Germany to start World War II and organise the Holocaust. On the Russian expanses, entire armies were lost (Polish, Swedish, French, German), and even not to mention the small President of a small country.

Zelensky called for this? Did he want to hear all this personally from Putin? Did he have little information from Lavrov?

I’ve never been a supporter of conspiracy theories. But today I get the impression that Kremlin humorists made an evil joke about the Kiev clown. Just after his call, in the Russian media there was information that Surkov‘s resignation was not accepted. He will continue to be engaged in the DPR/LPR, and Kozak – Ukraine. If this is true, then Russia for the first time symbolically separates Donbass and Ukraine, de facto (if only for domestic use) recognising them as different subjects of international law.

But even if Surkov eventually leaves (sooner or later everyone leaves, no one in world history has managed to hold office forever), it looks as if in the Kremlin, having received information about the promises of Ermak to quickly solve all the problems that disturb Zelensky, as soon as Ukraine is handed over to Kozak, decided to play on the naivety of the Kiev team. In Russia, rumours started to spread quite officially that Kozak was ready to give up Donbass in exchange for the restoration of economic relations. He was then officially appointed responsible for Ukraine, accompanied by information about the resignation of Surkov, which cannot accept “a change in Russian policy concerning the Ukrainian direction.”

Everything indicated that the “Ermak plan” was quite realistic. As a result, Zelensky fired Bogdan, which struck a blow to Kolomoisky’s position (seemingly without understanding it). Moreover, he destroyed, with his own hands, a direct channel of communication with the only oligarch with an unconditional interest in strengthening his (Zelensky’s) power to the detriment of the capabilities of the Soros-backed government. Finally, Kolomoisky provided Zelensky’s team with people who were professional at least in policy-related fields. Against the background of an intellectually poor government of nonentities, they looked the leading light.

Zelensky took the bait, fired Bogdan, appointed Ermak, weakened his team, severed direct contact with Kolomoisky, undermined the latter’s reputation in the eyes of rival oligarchs, and started waiting for “Moscow to kneel down with the keys of the ancient Kremlin” (Russia’s unconditional acceptance of the Ukrainian position on Donbass). He couldn’t wait. He called. And … et voila!

And what to do now? To dismiss Ermak? That’s not going to help. It will only make things worse.

Perhaps this scheme was not invented in the Kremlin. There could be a simple combination of circumstances. But this is even better. If the circumstances themselves are so, then God is definitely on the side of Russia.

Rostislav Ishchenko

