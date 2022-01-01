Zelensky Invited US Companies to Loot Ukraine’s Oil and Gas

On January 31st, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on an official visit to Kiev. He met with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. According to Zelensky, the US remains a key ally of Ukraine, the volume of the US’ support for Ukraine this year will amount to $700 million.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a joint briefing following the meeting.

“The US has been and still is a key ally of Ukraine in protecting territory and values. The volume of support this year is $700 million. We appreciate your support in helping with weapons and equipment. Ukraine is ready to develop new forms of partnership. This confirms the purchase of Javelin complexes,” said Zelensky.

He thanked the United States for its effective sanctioning policy in the energy sector, including regarding Nord Stream 2. According to Zelensky, investment cooperation will increase in 2020. “Ukrzaliznytsya already conducts negotiations on the purchase of American carriages,” added the president, and quoted the former US President Roosevelt: “Roosevelt was born on January 30th. He said that the only obstacle to our plans tomorrow could be our doubts today.”

Zelensky also called on American business to produce natural gas and oil in Ukraine, and also expects the participation of American companies in the competition for the development of the Black Sea shelf.

“We invite large American businesses for the production of Ukrainian natural gas and oil. We expect the participation of American companies in competitions for the development of sections of the Black Sea shelf,” he said. It’s interesting to know: how are they going to develop the Black Sea shelf, which currently belongs to Russia?

Mike Pompeo, in turn, said he saw progress in Ukraine. “We continue to support Ukraine. Of course, the US is now working to ensure that Ukraine has the rule of law. We continue to support Ukraine’s strong anti-corruption efforts. We continue to support Ukraine with its accession to NATO and the European Union. We issued a Crimean declaration. The US never recognised Crimea as Russian. I know that investment will continue to develop. And Ukraine will comply with the IMF‘s requirements,” said Pompeo.

According to Zelensky, the story of US President Donald Trump’s impeachment did not affect Ukrainian-American relations. “I think the opposite is true. The US supports and protects Ukraine not only in words. Such support and friendship should be beneficial. Now we are talking about contracts in many areas,” said the President.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram



WhatsApp





Email

Print



Copyright © 2022. All Rights Reserved.